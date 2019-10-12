THURSDAY

Alabama-Deaf 44, Louisiana-Deaf 24

Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0

Briarwood 38, Parker 28

Childersburg 44, Elmore Co. 22

Danville 42, DAR 33

Donoho 33, Talladega Co. Central 6

Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35 (OT)

Guntersville 37, Brewer 7

James Clemens 63, Grissom 0

LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0

Monroe Aca. 35, Macon-East 28

Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0

Pelham 38, Jackson-Olin 7

Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7

St. Luke’s 66, Fruitdale 52

Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14

Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20

Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16

Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26

FRIDAY

Abbeville 32, Daleville 6

Abbeville Chr. 54, Sparta 20

Addison 44, Tanner 25

Alabama Chr. 14, LaFayette 7

Albertville 49, Lee-Huntsville 28

Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20

Aliceville 29, Southeastern-Blount 7

Alma Bryant 26, Baker 13

American Chr. 58, Sipsey Valley 7

Andalusia 28, Escambia Co. 0

Anniston 56, White Plains 27

Ariton 61, Barbour Co. 6

Athens 55, Columbia 6

Auburn 35, Smiths Station 14

Austin 45, Huntsville 16

Autauga Aca. 60, Lakeside 20

B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19

Bayside Aca. 21, Excel 14

Berry 31, Brilliant 20

Bessemer Aca. 28, Morgan Aca. 14

Bibb Co. 42, Chilton Co. 6

Billingsley 31, Autaugaville 14

Brantley 41, Red Level 13

Bullock Co. 41, Prattville Chr. 6

Catholic-Montgomery 49, BTW-Tuskegee 0

Central-Clay Co. 65, St. Clair Co. 0

Central-Tuscaloosa at Demopolis, ppd.

Chambers Aca. 58, Pickens Aca. 7

Charles Henderson 28, Carroll-Ozark 18

Cherokee Co. 47, Ashville 22

Clarke Prep 27, Patrician 16

Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0

Clements 26, East Lawrence 13

Cleveland 59, Woodland 36

Colbert Heights 21, Lexington 20

Cold Springs 20, Winston Co. 14

Collinsville 56, Asbury 6

Coosa Chr. 36, Gaylesville 20

Cordova 46, Curry 20

Corner 19, Hayden 17

Crenshaw Chr. 49, Jackson Aca. 13

Daphne 55, Robertsdale 14

Decatur Heritage 21, Falkville 14

Deshler 35, Brooks 20

East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7

Elba 50, Georgiana 26

Ellwood 40, A.L. Johnson 14

Escambia Aca. 35, Hooper 14

Etowah 35, Douglas 0

Eufaula 48, Russell Co. 0

Fairfield 44, Woodlawn 14

Fairhope 21, Foley 13

Fairview 35, West Morgan 28

Faith-Mobile 35, Vigor 8

Flomaton 18, Mobile Chr. 13

Florala 64, McKenzie 40

Florence 24, Gadsden City 10

Fort Dale Aca. 20, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Fultondale 21, Midfield 18

Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0

G.W. Long 49, Houston Co. 7

Geneva 34, Houston Aca. 27

Geneva Co. 34, Cottonwood 14

Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11

Gordo 42, Greene Co. 14

Goshen 57, Calhoun 0

Greenville 28, Beauregard 12

Hackleburg 38, Phillips-Bear Creek 22

Hamilton 17, Russellville 0

Hartselle 49, Decatur 7

Hatton 51, Tharptown 7

Headland 50, Ashford 28

Helena 45, Carver-Birmingham 13

Highland Home 52, Luverne 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke Co. 0

Hokes Bluff 43, Cleburne Co. 0

Holt 34, Hale Co. 28

Holtville 35, Leeds 7

Homewood 27, Chelsea 26

Hoover 42, Spain Park 35

Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7

Isabella 48, Maplesville 34

J.B. Pennington 34, Holly Pond 8

J.U. Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6

Jackson 40, Citronelle 7

Jacksonville 55, Oneonta 21

Jasper 42, Lawrence Co. 20

Jemison-Huntsville 42, Hazel Green 21

Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7

Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0

Lauderdale Co. 53, Phil Campbell 0

Leroy 27, Cottage Hill 6

Lincoln 34, Handley 30

Linden 28, Francis Marion 6

Lowndes Aca. 28, South Choctaw Aca. 14

Lynn 31, Hubbertville 20

Madison Co. 49, Madison Aca. 21

Marbury 35, Jemison 12

Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12

McAdory 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14

McGill-Toolen 17, Theodore 6

Millry 68, J.F. Shields 30

Montgomery Aca. 33, Southside-Selma 30

Moody 25, Springville 19

Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14

Mountain Brook 11, Hewitt-Trussville 10

Murphy 13, Davidson 7

North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7

Northridge 42, Brookwood 14

Northside 40, Oak Grove 14

Northside Methodist 20, Success Unlimited 14

Notasulga 67, Verbena 0

Oak Mountain 53, Tuscaloosa Co. 32

Oakman 40, Lamar Co. 13

Opelika 41, Calera 0

Oxford 38, Shades Valley 20

Pickens Co. 44, Meek 13

Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7

Pike Co. 60, Slocomb 0

Pike Road 42, Dadeville 0

Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12

Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6

Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll 0

Priceville 37, North Jackson 36

Providence Chr. 13, Opp 10

Ragland 26, Valley Head 14

Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12

Ranburne 68, West End-Walnut Grove 26

Randolph Co. 17, Walter Wellborn 14

Red Bay 20, Colbert Co. 14

Reeltown 58, Central-Coosa 0

Rogers 23, West Limestone 19

Saks 62, Weaver 14

Sand Rock 35, Section 0

Saraland 28, St. Paul's 20

Sardis 31, Boaz 28

Scottsboro 56, Arab 42

Shoals Chr. 34, Cherokee 20

Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13

South Lamar 50, Marion Co. 12

Southern Aca. 62, Meadowview 0

Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6

Spanish Fort 37, Baldwin Co. 7

Sparkman 27, Bob Jones 14

Spring Garden 47, Victory Chr. 24

Springwood 28, Calvary (Ga.) 21

St. James 42, Beulah 14

St. John Paul II 48, Randolph 13

St. Michael 44, McIntosh 14

Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0

Sulligent 13, Tarrant 0

Sumter Central 14, Montevallo 12

Susan Moore 42, Pisgah 18

Sweet Water 48, Marengo 0

Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6

Sylvania 63, New Hope 21

T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17

Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6

Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 21

Trinity 41, Dale Co. 13

Tuscaloosa Aca. 24, Lee-Scott 0

UMS-Wright 48, Monroe Co. 14

Vincent 43, Horseshoe Bend 24

Vinemont 42, Locust Fork 35

Washington Co. 27, Choctaw Co. 12

Waterloo 48, Vina 0

West Blocton 53, Dallas Co. 20

West Point 28, Dora 21

Westbrook Chr. 42, Gaston 0

Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7

Wilcox Aca. 35, Edgewood 21

Wilson 42, Elkmont 6

Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12

Woodville 30, R.A. Hubbard 28 (OT)

Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 14

