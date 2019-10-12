THURSDAY
Alabama-Deaf 44, Louisiana-Deaf 24
Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0
Briarwood 38, Parker 28
Childersburg 44, Elmore Co. 22
Danville 42, DAR 33
Donoho 33, Talladega Co. Central 6
Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35 (OT)
Guntersville 37, Brewer 7
James Clemens 63, Grissom 0
LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0
Monroe Aca. 35, Macon-East 28
Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0
Pelham 38, Jackson-Olin 7
Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7
St. Luke’s 66, Fruitdale 52
Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14
Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20
Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16
Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26
FRIDAY
Abbeville 32, Daleville 6
Abbeville Chr. 54, Sparta 20
Addison 44, Tanner 25
Alabama Chr. 14, LaFayette 7
Albertville 49, Lee-Huntsville 28
Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20
Aliceville 29, Southeastern-Blount 7
Alma Bryant 26, Baker 13
American Chr. 58, Sipsey Valley 7
Andalusia 28, Escambia Co. 0
Anniston 56, White Plains 27
Ariton 61, Barbour Co. 6
Athens 55, Columbia 6
Auburn 35, Smiths Station 14
Austin 45, Huntsville 16
Autauga Aca. 60, Lakeside 20
B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19
Bayside Aca. 21, Excel 14
Berry 31, Brilliant 20
Bessemer Aca. 28, Morgan Aca. 14
Bibb Co. 42, Chilton Co. 6
Billingsley 31, Autaugaville 14
Brantley 41, Red Level 13
Bullock Co. 41, Prattville Chr. 6
Catholic-Montgomery 49, BTW-Tuskegee 0
Central-Clay Co. 65, St. Clair Co. 0
Central-Tuscaloosa at Demopolis, ppd.
Chambers Aca. 58, Pickens Aca. 7
Charles Henderson 28, Carroll-Ozark 18
Cherokee Co. 47, Ashville 22
Clarke Prep 27, Patrician 16
Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0
Clements 26, East Lawrence 13
Cleveland 59, Woodland 36
Colbert Heights 21, Lexington 20
Cold Springs 20, Winston Co. 14
Collinsville 56, Asbury 6
Coosa Chr. 36, Gaylesville 20
Cordova 46, Curry 20
Corner 19, Hayden 17
Crenshaw Chr. 49, Jackson Aca. 13
Daphne 55, Robertsdale 14
Decatur Heritage 21, Falkville 14
Deshler 35, Brooks 20
East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7
Elba 50, Georgiana 26
Ellwood 40, A.L. Johnson 14
Escambia Aca. 35, Hooper 14
Etowah 35, Douglas 0
Eufaula 48, Russell Co. 0
Fairfield 44, Woodlawn 14
Fairhope 21, Foley 13
Fairview 35, West Morgan 28
Faith-Mobile 35, Vigor 8
Flomaton 18, Mobile Chr. 13
Florala 64, McKenzie 40
Florence 24, Gadsden City 10
Fort Dale Aca. 20, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Fultondale 21, Midfield 18
Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0
G.W. Long 49, Houston Co. 7
Geneva 34, Houston Aca. 27
Geneva Co. 34, Cottonwood 14
Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11
Gordo 42, Greene Co. 14
Goshen 57, Calhoun 0
Greenville 28, Beauregard 12
Hackleburg 38, Phillips-Bear Creek 22
Hamilton 17, Russellville 0
Hartselle 49, Decatur 7
Hatton 51, Tharptown 7
Headland 50, Ashford 28
Helena 45, Carver-Birmingham 13
Highland Home 52, Luverne 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke Co. 0
Hokes Bluff 43, Cleburne Co. 0
Holt 34, Hale Co. 28
Holtville 35, Leeds 7
Homewood 27, Chelsea 26
Hoover 42, Spain Park 35
Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7
Isabella 48, Maplesville 34
J.B. Pennington 34, Holly Pond 8
J.U. Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6
Jackson 40, Citronelle 7
Jacksonville 55, Oneonta 21
Jasper 42, Lawrence Co. 20
Jemison-Huntsville 42, Hazel Green 21
Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7
Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0
Lauderdale Co. 53, Phil Campbell 0
Leroy 27, Cottage Hill 6
Lincoln 34, Handley 30
Linden 28, Francis Marion 6
Lowndes Aca. 28, South Choctaw Aca. 14
Lynn 31, Hubbertville 20
Madison Co. 49, Madison Aca. 21
Marbury 35, Jemison 12
Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12
McAdory 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14
McGill-Toolen 17, Theodore 6
Millry 68, J.F. Shields 30
Montgomery Aca. 33, Southside-Selma 30
Moody 25, Springville 19
Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14
Mountain Brook 11, Hewitt-Trussville 10
Murphy 13, Davidson 7
North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7
Northridge 42, Brookwood 14
Northside 40, Oak Grove 14
Northside Methodist 20, Success Unlimited 14
Notasulga 67, Verbena 0
Oak Mountain 53, Tuscaloosa Co. 32
Oakman 40, Lamar Co. 13
Opelika 41, Calera 0
Oxford 38, Shades Valley 20
Pickens Co. 44, Meek 13
Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7
Pike Co. 60, Slocomb 0
Pike Road 42, Dadeville 0
Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll 0
Priceville 37, North Jackson 36
Providence Chr. 13, Opp 10
Ragland 26, Valley Head 14
Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12
Ranburne 68, West End-Walnut Grove 26
Randolph Co. 17, Walter Wellborn 14
Red Bay 20, Colbert Co. 14
Reeltown 58, Central-Coosa 0
Rogers 23, West Limestone 19
Saks 62, Weaver 14
Sand Rock 35, Section 0
Saraland 28, St. Paul's 20
Sardis 31, Boaz 28
Scottsboro 56, Arab 42
Shoals Chr. 34, Cherokee 20
Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13
South Lamar 50, Marion Co. 12
Southern Aca. 62, Meadowview 0
Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6
Spanish Fort 37, Baldwin Co. 7
Sparkman 27, Bob Jones 14
Spring Garden 47, Victory Chr. 24
Springwood 28, Calvary (Ga.) 21
St. James 42, Beulah 14
St. John Paul II 48, Randolph 13
St. Michael 44, McIntosh 14
Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0
Sulligent 13, Tarrant 0
Sumter Central 14, Montevallo 12
Susan Moore 42, Pisgah 18
Sweet Water 48, Marengo 0
Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6
Sylvania 63, New Hope 21
T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17
Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6
Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 21
Trinity 41, Dale Co. 13
Tuscaloosa Aca. 24, Lee-Scott 0
UMS-Wright 48, Monroe Co. 14
Vincent 43, Horseshoe Bend 24
Vinemont 42, Locust Fork 35
Washington Co. 27, Choctaw Co. 12
Waterloo 48, Vina 0
West Blocton 53, Dallas Co. 20
West Point 28, Dora 21
Westbrook Chr. 42, Gaston 0
Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7
Wilcox Aca. 35, Edgewood 21
Wilson 42, Elkmont 6
Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12
Woodville 30, R.A. Hubbard 28 (OT)
Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 14
