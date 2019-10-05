UNIONVILLE — Logan Fisher scored on two long runs and four other players scored once each as Loretto pounded Community 41-14 Friday night.
It was a key region win for Loretto (3-3, 1-2) in its quest to make the playoffs. The Mustangs scored the first 35 points before Community scored.
Fisher opened the scoring with a 39-yard run. His second touchdown came on a 67-yard run.
A Jacob Johns fumble recovery led to Preston Kollsek's 1-yard run and a 13-0 lead with 1:289 to play in the first half.
Toby Glass threw a 46-yard touchdown pass and John Paul Littrell scored on a 1-yard run as the lead went to 28-0.
Walker Brown's 2-yard run made it 35-0 after three quarters.
Huntingdon 35, Collinwood 0
COLLINWOOD — Class 1A, No. 2 Huntingdon improved to 7-0 by going on the road and blanking Collinwood in Region 6 action on Friday night.
The loss drops Collinwood to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in region play.
Huntingdon’s win, combined with Wayne County’s loss, gives the Mustangs sole possession of first place in the Class, Region 6 race
Bruceton 12, Wayne County 6
WAYNESBORO — Bruceton scored with 1:17 to play to upset Wayne County in Class 1A, Region 6 play.
The Wildcats (1-6, 1-1) ran only 20 plays in the game in losing to Bruceton for the first time since 1995.
After a scoreless first half, Wayne County took a 6-0 lead on the first play of the third quarter when Cade Crews found Travis Paterson with a 62-yard TD pass. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Wildcats with the 6-0 lead.
Bruceton tied it with a 5-yard run by Malik Mathes early in the fourth quarter.
The game turned after Wayne County blocked a Bruceton punt and took over at the Bruceton 37. But a penalty followed by a fumble, gave Bruceton the ball and it ran off six minutes before Thomas Crews scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Wayne County’s final drive ended with an interception.
