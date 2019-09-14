LAWRENCEBURG — Four players scored touchdowns and Lawrence County surpassed last season’s win total in a 28-21 win over Warren County on Friday night.
Derrick Young ran 12 yards with 11:47 to play for the winning score and Lawrence County’s defense did the rest.
The Wildcats forced three turnovers and blocked a punt for a touchdown while holding Warren County to 186 total yards.
Alex Carr gave Lawrence County an early 6-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run. Samuel Bradley recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, giving Lawrence County a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter.
A pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter gave Warren County a 14-12 halftime lead.
Lawrence County reclaimed the lead 20-14 on JD Bedford’s 9-yard run and 2-point conversion, but Warren County added another rushing touchdown to lead 21-20.
Young, who had only three carries in the game, scored on a 12-yard run just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter for what proved to be the winning score.
Loretto 13, Collinwood 0
COLLINWOOD — Two Andy Juarez field goals and a long touchdown pass were all that Loretto needed to get past Collinwood.
The Mustangs (2-1) limited Collinwood (1-3) to just 180 total yards.
Juarez kicked a 25-yard field goal with 4:54 to play in the first quarter to give Loretto the lead.
The game’s only touchdown came on an 82-yard pass from Toby Glass to Andrew Beard to put the Mustangs ahead 10-0 at the half.
Juarez’s 38-yard field goal with 48 seconds remaining accounted for the final points.
Logan Fisher rushed for 107 yards on 17 attempts for Loretto. Alex Haddock had 117 yards on 24 carries for Collinwood.
Decatur County Riverside 27, Wayne County 12
WAYNESBORO — Rylan Kennedy rushed for three touchdowns as Decatur County Riverside wore down Wayne County.
Cade Crews threw a pair of touchdown passes to Clay Baugus for Wayne County’s two touchdowns.
Crews’ first touchdown pass to Baugus covered 19 yards and gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
Kennedy’s first touchdown run came on an 11-yard run. The extra point put Riverside ahead 7-6 at the half.
Kennedy’s 3-yard run in the third quarter made it 14-6 after three quarters.
Kyler Hall upped Riverside’s lead to 21-6 with a 5-yard run.
Wayne County pulled within 21-12 on a 59-yard Crews-to-Baugus connection, but Kennedy closed the scoring with a 1-yard run with two minutes to play.
