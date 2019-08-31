LORETTO — Quarterback Alex Carr piled up 245 total yards and accounted for 4 touchdowns to lift Lawrence County to 28-3 win over Loretto and its first 2-0 start since 2005.
Carr tallied 160 yards rushing and scored on runs of 1 and 86 yards. The sophomore connected with JD Bedford on a 26-yard scoring pass, and Levi Adams on a 7-yard strike to lift the Wildcats to a 28-0 lead at halftime. Brayden Wright was 4 for 4 on extra point attempts.
Andy Juarez got Loretto (1-1) on the board with a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lawrence County finished with 295 total yards, while Loretto had 144.
Jacob New completed 8 of 14 passes for Loretto for 71 yards. Brayden Wright was 4 for 4 on extra point attempts for Lawrence County and Bedford added an interception.
Richland 26, Collinwood 18
COLLINWOOD — Richland put together a pair of late touchdown drives, then held off Collinwood for the 8-point road win.
A 32-yard field goal by the Trojans’ Gabriela Ubieta cut the Richland lead to 12-10 with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter. The Raiders, however, ran the ensuing kickoff to midfield. Four plays later, a 3-yard touchdown gave the visitors a 19-10 lead.
Richland extended its lead early in the fourth quarter. A 16-yard run by Austin Seals made the score 26-10 with 10:07 to play.
Collinwood answered with a 15-yard scoring strike from Dayton Scott to Noah Sanderson. The 2-point conversion run by Alex Haddock made the score 26-18, but the Trojans could not score again.
Richland started the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown run on its first possession of the game. A 15-yard touchdown run by Haddock on Collinwood’s next possession tied the game with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter.
The Raiders closed the half with five straight points, getting a safety and a 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Scott finished the night with 134 passing yards on 11 of 14 attempts. Sanderson had seven catches for 76 yards.
Summertown 31, Wayne County 6
WAYNESBORO — Summertown scored twice in a one-minute span late in the first half to turn a close game into an easy win over Wayne County.
Nursing a 7-6 lead with 1:47 to play in the half, Gavin Knight raced 80 yards to give Summertown a 14-6 lead. Colton Shaffer made it a 21-6 lead a minute later when he scored on a 1-yard run after a Wayne County turnover.
Summertown (1-1) scored 10 points in the second half on a 32-yard field goal by Austin Abbott and Shaffer’s 1-yard run with 2:32 to play.
Summertown turned three Wayne County turnovers into 21 points. Trenton Love started the scoring with a 48-yard interception return in the first quarter.
Hunter Staggs brought Wayne County to within 7-6 with a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Staggs finished with 78 yards on 12 carries.
— David Hasting
