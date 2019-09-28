COLLINWOOD — The Trojans rolled up 523 total yards, including 361 on the ground, to knock off Zion Christian (3-2) 44-30 in non-region action on Friday night.
Alex Haddock led the way with 150 yards on 13 carries and 2 touchdowns. Noah Sanderson added 120 yards rushing and a TD, while Joe Houston Thompson ran for 63 yards and a score.
Dayton Scott was 6 of 11 passing for 162 yards and one score for Collinwood (3-3).
Mt. Pleasant 34, Wayne County 12
MT. PLEASANT — Wayne County kept it close for three quarters, but Mt Pleasant pulled away late to hand the Wildcats their fourth loss in five games.
Christian Teeftaller rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while JoJo Swinea added 95 yards and a score on 15 carries as Wayne County outgained Mt. Pleasant. But the Tigers used several big-play touchdowns to grab the win.
Teeftaller rushed 32 yards in the first quarter to give Wayne County a 6-0 lead, but A.J. Busby, who had 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, answered with a 44-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead at halftime.
Swinea’s 3-yard run in the third quarter gave Wayne County its final lead at 12-7. Mt. Pleasant scored the final 27 points, as Hayden Lovely found Busby for a 46-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers the lead.
Keyshawn Hudson (20 yards) and Busby (70 yards) had touchdown runs, and Lovely closed out the scoring with a 21-yard TD pass to Hudson with nine minutes to play.
Forrest 37, Lawrence County 7
Lawrence County had three turnovers and was held scoreless until the game’s closing seconds.
Forrest (5-0) remained unbeaten after building a 37-0 lead.
The Wildcats (3-3) avoided the shutout with a 9-yard touchdown run by JD Bedford with 31 seconds remaining.
Forrest used scoring runs of four, 17 and two to take a 20-0 lead into the half. An interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter then extended the lead to 27-0. A 37-yard scoring run with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter and a 25-yard field goal midway through the fourth wrapped up the scoring for the Rockets.
Bedford’s score in the closing seconds capped a 17-carry, 125-yard rushing night for the senior.
