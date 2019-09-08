MIDDLETON — JoJo Swinea and Aaron Stooksberry each scored two touchdowns, helping Cary Crews get his first win in his second stint as Wayne County’s head coach in a 48-26 win over Middleton on Friday night.
Wayne County (1-2, 1-0) led 28-18 at the half before outscoring Middleton 24-8 the rest of the way.
“We did some good things on offense and we made some plays,” Crews said. “We did a better job getting some people in the right place on defense.”
Christian Teeftaller led Wayne County with 100 yards on 11 carries. Swinea had 12 carries for 95 yards with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. He also scored a 2-point conversion.
Stooksberry scored on runs of 7 and 3 yards, while Travis Paterson added a 10-yard TD run and Julien Birchett closed out the scoring with a 20-yard run.
Clay Baugus caught a 28-yard TD pass from Cary Crews. Baugus finished with 98 receiving yards.
David Hasting
Maplewood 32, Lawrence County 6
NASHVILLE – Maplewood scored the game’s final 18 points in the fourth quarter to snap Lawrence County’s two-game winning streak.
David Southerland rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns and Alex Broome added 80 yards and a score to lead Maplewood (1-2).
Trailing 8-0, Kaiden Matney provided the only Lawrence County touchdown with an interception return to bring the Wildcats (2-1) with 8-6 with 11:15 to play in the third quarter.
Southerland scored on runs of 5, 24 and 26 yards. Broome scored on a 20-yard run to cap the scoring.
Maplewood held Lawrence County to 151 yards while compiling 308 yards.
Summertown 43, Collinwood 28
SUMMERTOWN — Colton Shaffer threw 3 touchdowns and Aniken Johnson ran for 2 TDs and returned a fumble for another as Summertown pulled away for a 43-28 home win on Friday night.
Shaffer tossed touchdowns of 11 and 30 yards to Javin Edminston, and added an 8-yard scoring strike to Kadyn Roysden. Johnson scored on runs of 9 and 64 yards and closed the third quarter by returning a fumble 62 yards for a score.
Alex Haddock had touchdowns of 8 and 4 yards for Collinwood (1-2), while Noah Sanderson added an 11-yard TD run. Dayton Scott tossed an 8-yard touchdown to Dalton Chastain for Collinwood’s final score.
