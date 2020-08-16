Fifth-year Tharptown coach Kevin Lacey consistently used one word to describe the past two years for the Wildcats.
That word was competitive.
A 4-14 combined record with Tharptown outscored by an average of almost 32 points did not tell the true story for the Wildcats, Lacey said. Though Tharptown’s victories were over Shoals Christian and Vina (twice each), the experience gained will now help, he said.
“You can look at the scoreboard and it doesn’t tell the whole story,” Lacey said. “When you look at the halftime scores, many of the games were really tight at the half. But, from Year 1 to Year 2, we were very competitive last year and our expectations into Year 3 is to get further into these games to have an even better chance to win.”
Lacey is basing his years on when Tharptown moved to Class 2A. One thing that has remained the same, he said, is a lack of depth. The Wildcats dress around 20 players per game.
“We just ended up getting gassed,” running back Colton Simmons said. “But what we've got to do is work on getting conditioned enough to where we can fight back throughout the game.”
Offense
The Wildcats traditionally use a heavy ground-and-pound attack led by Simmons and fullback Nathan Lucas.
However, Tharptown plans to throw more this season, though the Wildcats haven’t settled on who will replace last year’s starter, Yovani Perez.
“We can run it as good as anybody,” Lacey said. “Problem is, teams can stack the box against us and then we tend to struggle. So, we are going to find somehow or some way for us to open up our passing game.”
Tharptown’s 71 points scored last year ranked 59th of 60 Class 2A teams.
Defense
On defense, the Wildcats took a major leap last year when teams averaged more than 9 points less per game compared to two years ago.
Of course, opponents still scored 36.2 points per game.
Lacey said the improvement should continue.
“Last year, we had guys that just flew to the ball because they understood things better and were really prepared,” Lacey said. “I won’t expect us to drop off at all and we will be a lot better on that side of the ball.”
The Wildcats said they feel they’ll be more prepared this season.
“We’ve been there and we know what to expect,” junior Tyler Amos said. “We’ve built on that so we are just going to go harder.”
Said Lacey: “They (teams) respect us. We’re not just the team that you won’t have to come in and not work against us. So now that we’ve got the respect factor, we’ve got to maintain it and keep working.”
The rest
• Tharptown hasn’t beaten a non-1A team since 2014 when the Wildcats downed Mars Hill 28-0 in a 2A, Region 8 game.
• Tharptown, which started a varsity football team in 2006, has beaten one team in its history that finished with a winning record. In September 2006, with neither team eligible for the AHSAA playoffs, the Wildcats beat Mount Hope 24-20. Mount Hope, with the help of a 13-12 October victory over Tharptown, finished 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.