Boys
Lane Shewbart
Red Bay
The junior had seven points and nine rebounds as Red Bay defeated Vincent 44-31 in the Class 2A Northwest Regional final. "Lane really came on strong at the end of the season," Red Bay coach John Torisky said. "He really embraced his role of defending and rebounding, which made our team very tough to beat."
Girls
Shamari Thirlkill
Deshler
The senior had a team-high 17 points with seven rebounds in a 54-51 win over reigning state champ Rogers in the Class 4A Northwest Regional final. "Shamari Thirlkill is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached," coach Jana Killen said. "She has faced a lot of adversity but has continued to fight for herself and the Lady Tigers. Shamari played awesome in the regional tournament.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Mars Hill’s Lauren Allen and Lauderdale County’s Ruthie Smith. Boys: Lauderdale County’s Eric Fuqua and Brooks’ Kyler Murks.
