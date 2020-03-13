Thirteen players representing schools in the TimesDaily’s coverage area were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams, which were announced late Friday night.
Additionally, Florence coach Will Copeland and Deshler coach Jana Killen were named girls basketball coach of the year for Class 7A and Class 4A, respectively.
Five local players made the first team for their class. Three made the second team and five made the third team.
Each classification features five players each on the first team, second team and third team, and up to four players in each class earn honorable mention.
Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett (6A), Rogers’ Madie Krieger (4A), Deshler’s Shamari Thirlkill (4A), Lauderdale County’s Ruthie Smith (3A) and Phillips’ Ally McCollum (1A) were named first-team players in their respective classes.
Florence’s Kennedi Hawkins (7A), Mars Hill’s Neely Johns (1A) and R.A. Hubbard’s Alexandria Orr (1A) were voted second-team players.
Hamilton’s Mia Hollingsworth (5A), Deshler’s Chloe Siegel (4A), Central’s Laura Lee Keener (4A), Phil Campbell’s Kallie Allen (3A) and Belgreen’s Ansley Tate (1A) were voted to the third team.
Copeland completed his first year as the girls basketball coach at Florence. Previously the boys basketball coach at Sylacauga, the Falcons advanced to the Northwest Regional after several consecutive losing seasons.
Killen completed her 30th year as the coach at Deshler. Her Tigers knocked off Priceville and reigning state champion Rogers in the Northwest Regional and then beat Sumter Central in the state semifinals before falling to Anniston in the state title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.