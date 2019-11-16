ALABASTER — Trailing by a touchdown, Florence was 48 yards away from a score with 54 seconds to play, but a Ja’Vone Williams interception on a deep ball attempt sealed a 38-31 Thompson victory over the Falcons Friday night in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
“That’s a great team over there,” Florence head coach Will Hester said about third-ranked Thompson. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. Most people didn’t give us much chance to win, but we had the ball around the 50 late in the game with a chance to win it, and we would have gone for two.”
Thompson eliminated Florence last season in the first round of the playoffs, but this game was much more competitive.
Florence (7-5) trailed Thompson (11-1) by two scores since midway through the third quarter when Lajuan Jones fielded a short punt and returned it 41 yards for a score to make it a 7-point game with 4:23 to play.
The Falcons had to use two timeouts and gave up a couple of first downs, but ultimately forced a punt and took over with 1:58 to play at their own 21.
Dee Beckwith ran for a first down and threw for another one before the interception ended the Falcons’ bid at a comeback.
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead. Jarrett Crockett scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 89-yard drive to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.
Sawyer Pate threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tre Roberson later in the first quarter to extend Thompson’s lead to 14-0.
Florence scored in the second quarter on a 40-yard Ted Borden field goal to make the score 14-3.
On the Warriors’ next possession, the Falcons forced a fumble and Hollis Martin picked it up and ran 5 yards for a score to pull to within 14-10.
Thompson answered when backup quarterback Conner Harrell made the most of his only passing attempt of the game by throwing a 67-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pettway, who finished with eight catches for 163 yards.
Beckwith hit Elijah Hartnett in the end zone for a 5-yard score to make it 21-17 after an 11-play, 80-yard drive.
Thompson answered by driving 79 yards, and Pate threw a 2-yard touchdown to JB Mitchell as time expired in the half to give the Warriors a 28-17 lead. Mitchell had six receptions for 134 yards.
Florence took the opening drive of the second half 75 yards and scored on a 19-yard pass from Beckwith to Aaron Skipworth to cut Thompson’s lead to 28-24.
Thompson scored on its next drive on a 13-yard pass from Pate to Roberson to extend the lead to 35-24 with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors added a 42-yard Evan McGuire field goal to make it 38-24 before Florence began its late comeback attempt.
Thompson passed for 386 yards, 319 of those from Pate. Beckwith led the Falcons with 109 rushing yards and 104 passing yards.
“These guys gave their heart and soul,” Hester said. “I think they learned a lot about life this season and how to get back up when you get knocked down. We were 2-4 at one point this season, but we ended by beating two top 10 teams in a row and being a touchdown short against Thompson with a chance to win the game.”
