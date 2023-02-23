SHEFFIELD — Mallery Borden's four RBIs and two runs scored led Cherokee in a 17-0 win at Sheffield on Thursday.
Lazaria Mason and Katherine Grace Waldrep each scored three runs with two RBIs for the Indians (1-0). Madison Taylor had three RBIs. Destiny Trevino threw a three-inning one-hitter.
Cemira Carroll singled, Ella Borden walked and Jazlynn Foster was hit by a pitch for the Bulldogs (0-1).
• Colbert County 10, East Lawrence 4: Hallie Holland homered, tripled and singled twice for the Indians (1-0). Makayli Davis struck out 12 over five innings.
• Belgreen 12, Tharptown 1: Hannah Borden knocked in three runs and 12 players scored for the Bulldogs (1-0). Lily Blackburn and Borden combined on a six-inning two-hitter. Harleigh Borden scored for the Wildcats (0-1).
• Haleyville 7, Russellville 1: Maddie Wilson reached base twice, scored twice and drove two runs for the Lions (1-0), while Hope Swims scored a pair of runs, reached base two time and had an RBI. Summer Butler collected three of the five hits the Golden Tigers (0-1) managed.
--
Baseball
• Phil Campbell 6, Lawrence County (Ala.) 2: Robby Robinson clubbed a two-run home run, and Cam Habada drew three walks for the Bobcats (3-1). Eli Taylor threw five shutout innings.
• Belgreen 19, Cherokee 1: Emi Jimenez scored twice and had two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (1-1). Peyton Turbyfill scored three times. Caige Smith and Landon Cox combined on a five-inning three-hitter.
• Sheffield 13, Jemison-Huntsville 2: Austin Stutts knocked in four runs and scored twice for the Bulldogs (1-0). Bryant Doll struck out 12 over 4⅔ innings.
• Deshler 6, Colbert Heights 5: Ethan Fuller reached base three times and drove in two runs for the Tigers (3-1), while Price Thornton also had two RBIs. Avery Hood reached base three times and had two RBIs for the Wildcats (1-4).
• Colbert County 9, Central 4: Clay Dolan homered and Wesley Chaney reached base three times for the Indians (3-1). Brodie Price drove in two runs and doubled for the Wildcats (1-2).
• Winfield 23, Hackleburg 6: The Panthers (3-2) gave up 22 runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Blaise Vickery and Aydan Beard each reached base twice and drove in two runs.
• Athens 15, Florence 4: Preston Solomon doubled twice and HT Blanke tripled for the Flacons (1-1).
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 1, Decatur 0: Hezekiah Weeks scored with nine minutes to play on a header off a throw-in by Adam Beck as the Trojans improved to 2-0. Mason Mueller recorded the shutout for Muscle Shoals, which hosts Tharptown on Monday.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Athens 0: Muscle Shoals dropped only three games across nine matches. Annabelle Ford set the tone for the Trojans with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Kennley Kirk, Carmen Williams, Cayla Smith, Madelyn Bendall and Delaney Arnold also took singles wins.
--
Boys tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Athens 0: Jackson Collins, Max Davis, Cole Watkins, Will Lee, Christian Daniel and Nathan Miller notched singles wins for the Trojans.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.