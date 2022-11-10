ELKMONT — Makayla Carter scored six of her 11 points in overtime to help Wilson take a season-opening 48-39 win at Elkmont on Thursday.
Thursday's prep roundup: Carter sparks Wilson to season-opening OT victory
- Staff reports
