COXEY — Meredith Newton scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help Lauderdale County pull away from Clements for a 50-34 victory on Thursday in the Class 3A, Area 16 championship game.
Ruthie Smith also had 12 points in the second half and finished with 17 for the Tigers (21-9), who won an area championship for the 13th straight season.
Shila Marks added 11 points.
Lauderdale County, which will host Danville in a subregional, led by just six points at halftime.
Leah Childress scored 17 points for the Colts (24-6). But, facing the defense of Lauderdale County freshmen Ansley Shelton and Adeline Dickerson, Childress had just three points in the first half.
Clements, which last won an area title in 2011, will travel Phil Campbell for a subregional.
• Deshler 48, Rogers 41: Chloe Siegel netted 22 points and Raegan Rickard had seven points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Tigers to the Class 4A, Area 16 championship. Deshler (28-4) will host West Limestone in a subregional on Monday.
Sadee Gray led the Pirates with 25 points. Halee Garner had 13. Rogers (17-14) will play at St. John Paul II.
• Belgreen 71, Hackleburg 48: Lily Green notched 21 points and Bryn Scott 16 to help the Bulldogs capture the Class 1A, Area 14 title. Jordin Ware led the Panthers with 24 points, while Ellie Nichols added 13.
Belgreen (23-8) will host the loser of Covenant Christian/Shoals Christian in a subregional Monday. Hackleburg (14-10) will travel to face the winner.
• Wayne County 70, Collinwood 38: Lauren Bryant’s 15 points, Blair Baugus’ 14 and Jac Keaton’s 10 helped the Wildcats close out the regular season 28-0 and 10-0 in district play. Wayne County will host either Culleoka or Santa Fe in the semifinals of the 1A district tournament on Wednesday.
Alyssa Gray led the Trojans (15-11) with 12 points, while Harlee Haddock added 10. Collinwood hosts Hampshire on Monday in the first round of the district tournament.
• Loretto 66, Richland 32: The Mustangs (18-7) downed the Raiders (18-6) for their 10th straight win.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 52, Spring Hill 39: The Wildcats (20-6) reached 20 wins for a second straight seaso.
• Phil Campbell 52, Danville 31: The Bobcats (18-12) beat the Hawks (11-12) for the 3A, Area 15 title, the sixth straight area championship for the Bobcats.
--
Boys basketball
• Haleyville 61, Cordova 37: Drake James finished with 18 points, Bryant James 16, Rome Yarbrough 15 and Evan Kagle 12 to help the Lions win the Class 4A, Area 12 championship. It’s the sixth straight area title for the Lions (17-14).
Cody Henrick led Cordova, which was outscored 22-6 in the third quarter, with 13.
Haleyville hosts the loser of Priceville/West Morgan on in a subregional Tuesday.
• Wayne County 71, Collinwood 57: Justice Bell finished with 20 points, while Cooper Shamer added 15 and Caymen Camfield 14 for the Wildcats (13-11), who host Hampshire in the first round of the 1A district tournament on Tuesday.
Benson Blalock’s 20 points led the Trojans (3-15). Fletcher Thompson added 12 and Cole Risner and Christian Zepeda each had 10.
• Spring Hill 57, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 55: The Raiders (14-10) knocked off the Wildcats (22-6), who have dropped three of five with the previous two losses in overtime.
• Loretto 50, Richland 34: The Mustangs improved to 18-9.
--
Boys tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Brooks 0: Jackson Collins and Will Lee each picked up pair of wins for the Trojans. Collins beat Aaron Peck 10-7 in No. 1 singles, while Lee topped Edward Jones 10-6 at No. 2. Collins and Lee then beat Peck and Jones in No. 1 doubles 10-5.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Brooks 0: Annabelle Ford took the No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles matches for the Trojans, while Kennley Kirk won at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Ford beat Maggie Junkin 10-1 and then teamed up with Annabelle Ford then teamed up with Carmen Williams to defeat Anna Lee Hall and Audrey Dunagan10-2. Kirk bested Darby Clark 10-3 and together with Madelyn Bendall topped Clark and Junkin 10-2.
