The TimesDaily's all-decade girls basketball team:
Taylor Aikerson, Deshler — Three-time Class 4A all-state player over three years at Deshler after transferring from Pleasant Grove; TimesDaily’s 2018 4A-6A player and athlete of the year; set school 3-point record; led Deshler to 2016 4A state title and runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018; averaged 4.5 points per game last year as sophomore at Alabama State; set to transfer this summer.
Taylor Clark, Lawrence County (Tenn.) — Averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game as high school senior and set school’s scoring record; averaged 11.1 and 14.3 points per game as sophomore and junior at Lipscomb, leading team both times; entering senior season at Lipscomb.
Chatara Cox, Lauderdale County — Two-time most outstanding player of the Class 3A state tournament, three-time state champion and TimesDaily's 2013 1A-3A player of the year; averaged 15 points and nine rebounds as a junior.
Allie Craig Cruce, Lauderdale County — Two-time Class 3A player of the year in Alabama (2017, ’18) averaged 21 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a senior; helped Tigers win a pair of 3A state championships (2015, ’16) and finish runner-up in 2018; appeared in 15 games last year as a sophomore for Alabama.
Alex Gholston, R.A. Hubbard — Class 1A player of the year in Alabama (2012); led R.A. Hubbard to two state titles, including 2011; averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds per game as senior; ran track at Alabama and was part of school record-setting 1,600 indoor relay team.
Jordan Johnson, Hatton — Three-time 1A-3A first-team all-area player; averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior; signed with UT Martin and then played two years at Union University (Tenn.), totaling 54 points and 49 rebounds.
Allie Kennedy, Red Bay — School's all-time leader in 3-point percentage was named Class 2A all-state three times; led Red Bay to the Class 2A championship in 2015; played all 30 games and made 12 starts last year as a junior for Southern Miss.
Madie Krieger, Rogers — A star guard since eighth grade, Krieger was the 2019 Class 4A state tournament MVP in lifting Rogers to its first girls basketball title; two-time Class 4A player of the year finalist has scored 1,387 points and has two years left of high school.
Chelsea Leach, Colbert County — Three-time member of the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A all-area team led Colbert County to the Northwest Regional final in 2016 as a senior, when she averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game; averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game as a Lawson State Community College sophomore in 2019.
Darby Madden, Red Bay — Three-time Class 2A all-state player scored 2,240 points at Red Bay and helped the Tigers to the 2015 Class 2A championship; played two seasons at UNA, totaling 214 points and 79 rebounds.
Anna Claire Noblit, Covenant Christian — Two-time Class 1A player of the year in Alabama; averaged 26 points per game as a sophomore, 23 per game as a junior and 22 per game as a senior; totaled 51 points in two seasons at UT Chattanooga.
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals — Three-time Class 6A all-state player and TimesDaily’s 2019 athlete of the year has been a varsity standout since middle school; averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds per game last year as a junior and recently committed to Tennessee over approximately 30 other Division I schools.
Kelsey Risner, Wayne County — Class A state champion in 2011 and Class A player of the year finalist in 2012 totaled more than 1,500 points and 600 rebounds in high school; totaled 1,099 points and 825 rebounds at Union University, which was 28-4 her senior year.
Jalexis Russell, Florence — Four-time TimesDaily 4A-6A all-area team member averaged 14 points and seven rebounds and totaled 95 steals as a senior; averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game last season as a sophomore for Gadsden State Community College.
Karleigh Sledge, Deshler — Four-time Class 4A all-state player led Deshler to Class 4A state championships in 2015 and '16 and runner-up finishes in 2017 and '18; appeared in 27 games last year as a redshirt freshman with Jacksonville State and totaled 50 points.
Emma Wallen, Lauderdale County — Two-time Class 3A player of the year (2015, ’16) led Lauderdale County to five consecutive 3A state championships (2012-16); finished UNA career this past March as program’s second all-time leading scorer (1,640 points).
Ivy Wallen, Lauderdale County — 2014 TimesDaily 1A-3A player of the year led Lauderdale County to five consecutive 3A state championships (2012-16); finished UNA career this past March as program’s all-time leading scorer (1,762 points).
Karly Weathers, Loretto — Two-time Class A player of the year finalist has two years left of high school and has earned numerous Division I scholarship offers; led Loretto to Class A runner-up finish and earned state tournament MVP honors as freshman in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.