When Raleigh Stamps began to reflect on the start of his cross country career at Rogers High School, one word immediately came to mind.
“Excited,” Stamps said.
The then-seventh grader took on the initial challenge of his career by running his first 5K run. Stamps recalled that he didn’t know what to expect, or how high he would finish. He trained all summer in order to be prepared for the run, and regardless of the finish, he was excited to be there.
That race was the start of a stellar career with the Pirates cross country team.
Fast forward six years and the senior is ending his high school career as the TimesDaily Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Stamps and other TimesDaily Athletes of the Year will be honored with a June banquet in which the male and female athletes of the year will be named, along with the top boys and girls athletic programs from schools in the TimesDaily coverage area.
Like many athletes across sporting platforms, Stamps had plenty of motivation driving him throughout this season and his career. One being the fact that it was his last year and he wanted to do something special.
“I wanted to go out with a bang,” Stamps said. “I wanted it to be my best season ever.”
Stamps did just that by notching a number of high finishes. He again qualified for the state championships, where he closed out his career with a top-five finish in the Class 4A race.
The one motivation that stood above the rest during his career was the idea of getting a scholarship to run in college.
“I always had the dream of running in college,” he said. “That also always motivated me.”
Stamps will achieve that dream at Wallace State Community College next fall, but he will leave behind his team, or as he calls them “my brothers.”
“I’m really going to miss my team,” Stamps said. “We are like a family. They’ve been like a second family to me. I’m going on to run in college, but it will never be the same as high school.”
Through it all, the support for Stamps has never lacked — from a community that stayed behind him, to his teammates throughout the years, to coaches and his parents.
Stamps highlighted and gave the most love to his parents and coaches.
“They’ve always been there for me," he said. “And they've always supported me. They've really pushed me to be better. Especially my dad, who would let me go out some nights and run. He was probably my biggest supporter, but all my family and coaches have just been there for me.”
As for the next group of kids with the same dreams, Stamps had one message.
“If you work at it as hard as you can, you can achieve it with hard work and focus,” he said.
