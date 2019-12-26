During the early portion of Lexington’s volleyball season, Lila Beth Turner had to challenge herself and her team to regain focus. After a tri-match with Wilson and Priceville, the Golden Bears were just 7-5, and Turner had to find a way to regain herself from a mental standpoint.
The answer was simple. She needed to find a space alone, where she prepared at her highest level in order to help her team quickly turn things around.
“I had to stay calm and think about what we have to do,” Turner said. “I had to learn to stay calm in certain situations, because we were having a rough year at first. We had to just think what to do step-by-step. And sometimes, you just have to be by yourself for a little bit.”
The alone time worked.
After the self-reflection, Turner led the Golden Bears on an eight-match winning streak. They went on to finish with a 36-13 record and earned another trip to the Elite Eight in Class 3A.
Turner’s leadership in helping the Bears turn around their season was one factor that has resulted in her being selected as the TimesDaily Class 1A-3A Volleyball Player of the Year.
The junior finished the season with an impressive 550 kills and 160 aces. The high number of kills were validation for the extra work she put in hoping to improve in that area.
“Probably my hitting,” Turner said of her area of concern. ”That was definitely my biggest area of focus.”
Though Turner enjoyed a strong, well-rounded junior season, she realizes there is still plenty of work to be done.
“I felt like it was a better year compared to last year,” she said, “but there is still a lot of room for improvement.”
Turner credits coach Melissa Hammond for encouraging her and challenging her.
“She is constantly wanting me to get better,” Turner said. “She always wants me to do my best, work on different things, and pushes me to my limits to be better. She has been there for whenever I need her to do anything.”
With her senior season on the horizon, Turner already has set some team an individual goals. A state championship is paramount. Individually, her off-season focus will be a mixture of a few different areas.
“I really want to focus on more of my hitting and serving,” Turner said. “My 10th-grade year was my best serving year, and this year it kind of dropped so I would like to improve on that.”
--
Coach of the Year
When Phillips coach Debbie Grubbs learned she was the Class 1A-3A Volleyball Coach of the Year, she saw it as an honor. She had one person to thank above the rest.
“I would like to thank God,” Grubbs said. “Without him, I would not be able to be in this position I have been in.”
Grubbs has had 40 years of coaching experience, including 31 as a varsity volleyball coach. Four years ago she returned to her alma mater at Phillips to continue coaching.
As a varsity coach, Grubbs has never experienced a losing season. This season, the Bears were 31-19 and advanced to the Class 1A semifinals, the furthest of any area team.
The season wasn’t without challenges, though. Phillips was just 10-13 after competing in the Brooks Invitational, during which it lost five consecutive matches.
Grubbs never lacked faith in her team and its ability to rebound.
“They were ready to get back on track,” she said. “It had been a long time since we had that record to start out with, but they knew what we needed to do. They kept working and just poured it on and really wanted to win.”
After the Brooks tournament, Phillips embarked on winnings streaks of four, seven and nine matches, resulting in the state tournament appearance.
“God has blessed me so much with talent,” she said. “ For these 31 years, I’ve just been so lucky to never have a losing season by being surrounded by great players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.