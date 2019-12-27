During the summer, Brooks senior volleyball player Jordon Tidwell trained hard for the upcoming season, not knowing what would occur in the following months.
Tidwell played in the North-South game and took private lessons with a coach in an effort to improve her setting and defense, areas that Brooks coach Ryan Roberson and Tidwell identified in which she could improve.
“Even though my kills are what are looked at, setting is an important role I had to take for my team,” Tidwell said. “So I worked on my setting and my defense, as well as refining my hitting. The private coaching helped me to be more ready for the season.”
When injuries hit the team early, Brooks struggled. Six weeks into the season, the Lions were 8-17.
Tidwell refused to let the season slip away and responded to a greater demand placed on her by Roberson, who calls the senior “one of the highest IQ” players” he has coached.
With Tidwell leading the way and injured players returning to the lineup, the Lions turned the season around and made it all the way to the Class 4A Elite Eight.
For her unselfish and all-around play, Tidwell is the TimesDaily Class 4A-7A Volleyball Player of the Year. Tidwell and the other TD athletes of the year will be honored at a June banquet where the overall male and female athletes of the year will be named, along with the top boys and girls programs.
Tidwell’s overall stats were excellent across the board. She finished with 674 kills, 521 digs, 514 assists, 136 blocks and 95 aces.
Knowing it was her final high school season provided Tidwell with the motivation to have a great year, and she delivered.
“I love the game so much,” Tidwell said. “It’s an escape from if you have troubles going on. You just have so much fun with your team and playing. Even if you're struggling or if you lose it’s just fun. Me loving every minute of being on the court and every aspect of the game is what was my inspiration.”
Playing alongside several other seniors also fueled the desire to go out with a memorable season.
“Obviously being a senior, it pushed me to be a team leader,” Tidwell said. “They always made me want to have a good attitude. They made me want to not look back and think about what I could have done. I wanted to give it my all and they gave me that fuel.”
Tidwell credited her coaches and a support system that included her parents, sisters and grandparents for helping provide a spark. She also enjoyed the friendship with the coaching staff.
“It was always so easy to communicate with them with problems I had on the court and they always kept me motivated,” she said. “They really supported me and helped me be the player I was.”
--
Ryan Roberson, Coach of the Year
Ryan Roberson’s 12th season as Brooks coach was also one of his most trying. He likened it to 2014 when two all-state players were lost to injury before the season began.
This season, injuries took a toll early and it seemed like the Lions couldn’t catch a break.
“It definitely has been and it’s not really close,” Roberson said. “With something on-going the whole year, this was definitely the most trying year that I've had since I've been here.”
Despite the adversity, Brooks managed a 29-34 record and got hot late when many of the injured players returned. The Lions eventually played their way to the Elite Eight in Class 4A to turn a difficult season into a satisfying one.
“To achieve the impossible, we have to see the invisible,'' Roberson said. “We just talked about challenging ourselves. We can’t see what the future holds. So we talked about challenging ourselves to be comfortable being uncomfortable. The kids bought into that and we had to do what we had to do.”
Roberson had high praise for his entire support system. From his wife Suzanne and three kids Hannah, Issac, and Sam, who constantly showed him love and support, to assistant Coach Danielle Hill.
He was reminded of something his former basketball coach told him when summarizing the season as a whole.
“He said if you go into coaching there are some things you need,” Roberson said. “First, you need God. Second, you need a supportive family and staff. Third, is a short memory. And fourth is a thick skin. And those things are all things I have taken with me the whole time.”
