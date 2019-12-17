HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TimesDaily Classic
begins at 3 sites
FLORENCE – After a one-day delay due to Monday’s inclement weather forecast, the 38th TimesDaily Classic boys basketball tournament and the ninth TD Classic girls tournament will begin today at three different sites.
The boys tournament’s first two rounds will be played at the Coffee gym and Florence Middle School gym, while the six-team girls tournament will be played at Brooks.
Today’s schedule opens at 4:30 p.m. with Wilson-Haleyville in the Coffee gym, followed by Russellville-Colbert Heights at 6 p.m. and Mars Hill-Lawrence County (Tenn.) at 7:30 p.m.
In the Florence Middle School gym, Red Bay-Belgreen tips at 6 p.m., followed by Sheffield-Brooks at 7:30 pm.
Defending champion Florence, Deshler and Lauderdale County begin play on Wednesday. The semifinals are Thursday at UNA beginning at 6 p.m., with the boys championship game set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Two girls games are on tap today, with Wilson-Red Bay at 5:30 p.m., followed by Loretto-Mars Hill at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Mars Hill plays Colbert County at 2 p.m., followed by Brooks-Wilson at 3:30 p.m.
Two games are scheduled for Thursday, while the championship game is Friday at Flowers Hall at 6 p.m.
