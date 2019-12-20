FLORENCE — The Florence Falcons look as comfortable as ever at the TimesDaily Classic.
Several prominent members of last year’s record-setting team graduated, but the Falcons continue to play quality basketball and took another step Thursday night toward their fourth consecutive TimesDaily Classic title with an 82-54 rout of Russellville.
Florence (7-3) will play Deshler (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. today at Flowers Hall. It will be those teams’ fourth consecutive meeting in the TimesDaily Classic title game. Florence has won the previous three.
All five Florence starters (guards Kortez Burge, Jaeden Webster and Jameris Lee and forwards Dee Beckwith and Jatavion Anderson), are seniors. Some have more varsity experience than others, but that bodes well for the team’s potential.
“I think they’ve done pretty good,” Burge said of that group. “We’ve been on varsity for two years now. We’ve progressed every year, getting better and better, and if we keep working like we are, we’ll make it.”
It was a Florence reserve, however – junior guard Darion Joplin – that shined early. He hit a few jumpers and had a nice steal and layup among 13 first-quarter points.
But Russellville (7-3) had an early answer in junior guard Chandler Dyas.
Dyas excelled in both of Russellville’s wins earlier in the week and has had several high-scoring games this year, and he showed off his effective outside shot to finish the first quarter with 16 points. Florence led 27-22.
“We had a conversation prior to the game about it, but I guess they didn’t believe me,” Florence coach Anthony Reid said. “After we finally understood that he’s a good player, that we’ve got to guard him, I thought we did a good job after that.”
Florence eventually pulled away, going up by 13 at the half and soon stretching that lead to 23.
“We had to make them make shots tonight, and they shot the ball well,” Russellville coach Patrick Odom said. “And when they do that you just tip your hat to them because athletically they’ve got the advantage on us in a lot of spots.
“Coach Reid and them … Florence is always tough. This is what this tournament’s about, but again I’m proud of our kids because I thought we did a lot that we can build on from this week.”
Dyas finished the game with 18 points and Brooks Scott had 12 for Russellville, which beat Colbert Heights and Sheffield to reach the TimesDaily semifinals for the first time in several years.
Florence’s Dee Beckwith opened the game with two consecutive 3s and also had a few dunks and knocked down midrange shots. He led all scorers with 24 points. Joplin had 15 and Burge 11.
Florence got its reserves extended playing time late in the game. Tillman Jones hit a couple 3s and finished with eight points, and Jeffrey Watson got his teammates excited with a drive and dunk as part of a seven-point night.
Reid said Florence’s defense was sharp early in the year but seems to have slipped a bit, as too often one or two players get confused and it throws the team off.
“They’ve just got to learn to listen a little bit more and understand the game a little bit more,” he said. “That’s the negative thing to them. They don’t really understand the game, especially if it’s a situation where we’re preparing for this and this team makes an adjustment, we’re not very good at making adjustments back.”
But that can be fixed, and there’s still a lot to like about the Falcons.
“They play good together. They move the ball together. They’re unselfish,” Reid said. “They understand that Beck is our (key) player – we gotta get him the basketball. He’s going to take the most shots during the game. And they’re a close knit group.”
