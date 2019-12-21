FLORENCE — Darion Joplin does not start for the Florence boys basketball team, but according to coach Anthony Reid the 5-8 junior is self-motivated.
“Every day … he stays an hour after practice working on his shot, working on his game,” Reid said of Joplin. “And I’m talking working. It ain’t just goofing off. And that’s paid off for him.”
It paid off Friday night for Florence, too. Joplin scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and sparked Florence to a fourth straight TimesDaily Classic championship over Deshler at Flowers Hall, 47-39.
Tournament MVP Dee Beckwith, who excelled all week, scored a game-high 17 points.
Florence's streak of four TimesDaily Classic titles is the longest in the event's 38-year history. The Falcons have won nine championships, most of any school.
Deshler took its final lead at 35-34 with 1:27 to go, but Joplin followed with a 3-pointer.
Florence held Deshler without a point for the next six minutes. Beckwith, meanwhile, made a floater, and Jaeden Webster and Joplin followed with baskets. Florence led 43-35 with 3:53 left.
Tavaris Thirlkill scored in the lane with 3:19 left, but Joplin quickly answered with a 3 from the corner. Deshler got only one more basket the rest of the game.
“Especially in the second half it turned into a halfcourt game,” Reid said. “We got a couple runouts. We didn’t give them many, which was good. It was just a halfcourt, hard-fought game. Both teams I thought played pretty good defense. Their zone was pretty good and I thought our man was pretty good the second half.”
Florence got a lot of offensive rebounds and frequently scored on second and third chances. Deshler coach Brian Pounders acknowledged that tends to happen more against a zone defense, but it happened too often.
“Probably a little bit of it is we boxed out but, hey, the guy you’re boxing out is 6-2 and super athletic. If you don’t box him out great, he’s going to get around you or jump over you,” Pounders said.
“We had a couple box-outs that were decent, but decent doesn’t get it against them. It’s got to be great.”
That’s true for most aspects of the game against a team like Florence. And while Pounders is undoubtedly tired of coming up short to the Falcons, he is confident the Tigers will be better for having played multiple games already against high-level teams.
He said Marq Malone, Jay Hester and others are coming along and finding their niche.
“(I’m) trying to help us use these games against the Florences, the Muscle Shoals’ of the world, to get better for area tournament and hopefully advance past the area tournament,” Pounders said.
Jatavion Anderson added eight points and joined Beckwith and Joplin on the all-tournament team.
Deshler's Thirlkill and Green each scored nine points and Minetree and Wright each added eight. Green and Wright made the all-tournament team.
Others on the all-tournament team included Red Bay's Braden Ray and Clay Allison, Russellville's Chandler Dyas, Sheffield's Rodney Goodman, Mars Hill's Drake James and Wilson's Brycen Parrish.
