Brian Pounders has coached in the final game of the TimesDaily Classic each of the last three years, though each time Florence held off his Deshler boys to take the title.
Pounders and Deshler obviously want to get back to that spot Friday night at Flowers Hall. But having lost standouts JP Robinson, Kevon Summerhill and Jalin Johnson to graduation, Pounders knows returning to the championship game is no slam dunk.
“Let’s get to UNA,” he said, referring to the host site of the boys games starting in the semifinal round. “If we get to UNA, we’ll talk about what we can maybe do when we get there.”
The boys and girls versions of the TimesDaily Classic will be played Monday through Friday.
Though the stakes are lower, Pounders said tournaments like this one are good preparation for win-or-go-home games in the postseason.
Many teams, including his, will have regular season games at Wallace State to become familiar with the Northwest Regional site, but the crowds for those games are usually small. It’s not quite the same.
“If you can get to UNA … that is as close as you can get to simulating what the crowd is like at Wallace,” Pounders said.
The 13-team boys event uses a bracket, with the first two rounds being played at one of two gyms on the campus of the new Florence Middle School (behind Braly Stadium). Some games will be at the Coffee gym, where Florence High plays games. Others will be in the middle school gym that’s part of the new school building.
Semifinals for the boys are at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flowers Hall and the championship is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Flowers.
The six-team girls event uses a pool play format, with all games being played at Brooks High School except for the championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Flowers Hall.
Boys
Florence is the top seed and three-time reigning champion. The Falcons feature a roster of familiar names like Dee Beckwith, Kortez Burge and Jameris Lee.
“We just want to get better,” Reid said. “We have a lot of kids in that locker room that (don’t) have varsity experience. We had some who played varsity last year but didn’t get any minutes.”
The other teams with first-round byes are No. 2 seed Deshler and No. 3 seed Lauderdale County.
Pounders has been pleased with how Tavaris Thirlkill, Jay Hester and Rece Malone have handled larger roles. Phillips transfer Brandon Green has also helped, and Deshler also has a 6-7 post in Sawyer Wright.
Lauderdale County lost point guard Wyatt Newton after last year but returns high-scoring Connor Smith and several other experienced players such as Juvonne Shanes and Daniel Romine. Eric Fuqua has performed well in an expanded role this year, too.
A couple first-round games look particularly interesting. Red Bay and Belgreen, who went to double overtime in a recent meeting, meet Monday for the right to play Lauderdale County in the quarterfinals.
Sheffield and Brooks play Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals against the Russellville/Colbert Heights winner. Sheffield is 9-3 and led by Rodney Goodman, Devin Doss, Daxavier Smith and Khori Bowling.
Brooks came into Saturday 7-1 and had not allowed any opponent to score 50 points. Despite graduating eight players last year, six of whom played significant minutes, coach Brian Wright said the Lions are capable of a good postseason.
“We were a little concerned about how toughness was going to go and effort was going to go,” Wright said. “We probably could practice a little better, but the effort in games has been top notch.
Girls
It's tough to argue against Loretto as the favorite in the girls tournament. The Mustangs (5-1) finished runner-up in last year’s TimesDaily Classic to Summertown (which is not in this year’s event) and were runner-up in Tennessee’s Class A state tournament.
Sophomore guard Karly Weathers, a Miss Basketball runner-up last year in Tennessee’s Class A, has numerous scholarship offers from high-major schools. Loretto’s lone loss was Dec. 7 to Class A state title contender Greenfield, and the Mustangs have beaten Rogers and Muscle Shoals by double digits.
The Mustangs open pool play at 7 p.m. Monday against Mars Hill, which entered Saturday 6-1 and appears poised for a strong season.
High-scoring guard Neely Johns leads the Panthers, who also feature Riley Vaughn, Erika Mitchell, Lauren Allen and several other capable players.
Wilson can lean on experienced players such as Sidney Bevis, Heather Irons and Chaney Peters.
A young Brooks team has gotten good work from Chloe Patterson, Katherine McAdams and Erin McDaniel as it seeks a bounceback season.
