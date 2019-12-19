FLORENCE — If Red Bay were to beat Lauderdale County on Wednesday night, Red Bay coach John Torisky knew junior Braden Ray would have to be more assertive.
Ray has been one of the Tigers’ best players all year, but he was relatively quiet in the Tigers’ win over Belgreen in the opening round of the TimesDaily Classic.
Ray answered the call, scoring a game-high 25 points as Red Bay knocked off Lauderdale County 63-58 in the quarterfinals.
Red Bay (8-2) will meet Deshler (6-4) in a TimesDaily Classic semifinal at Flowers Hall at 6 p.m. tonight, with Florence and Russellville following at 7:30.
With Lauderdale County making sure Ray didn’t hurt them with outside jump shots, Torisky asked Ray to go to the basket. He made seven foul shots in the second quarter alone.
“He drove with a purpose tonight. Sometimes he kind of floats. Tonight he knew what he wanted to do,” Torisky said.
Ray was pleased with how his team handled itself against an athletic, physical Lauderdale County team (6-4) that can shoot well from outside.
Now Ray and the Class 2A Tigers will take the Flowers Hall floor with a team from Class 7A (Florence), 5A (Russellville) and 4A (Deshler).
“It’ll be nice, a good experience,” Ray said. “We’re a little town. We don’t play schools as big as these schools out here. That’s making us so much better. Usually we’re the biggest and strongest in our area, but these guys up here in the Shoals are bigger, or just as big, and strong.”
Lauderdale County’s Connor Smith, Eric Fuqua, Luke McIntyre, Xavier Mitchell and Blade Wisdom all hit at least one first-half 3-pointer, but Red Bay scored the last five points of the half to cut the LCHS lead to 33-31.
Red Bay went ahead for good on two Ray free throws with 5:33 left in the fourth. LCHS got within three numerous times in the final two minutes, but Clay Allison and Lane Shewbart combined to make seven consecutive free throws.
Allison had 12 points for Red Bay and Jalen Vinson and Shewbart each had 10.
Smith led Lauderdale County with 16 points. Mitchell and Holden Stanfield each added 10.
• Deshler 74, Haleyville 55: A 23-4 run for Deshler starting late in the first quarter and lasting into the second carried the Tigers to a win over Haleyville.
Deshler led by 20 at halftime and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
The Tigers subbed frequently and took advantage of depth and quickness against a Haleyville team that had only seven players available.
“Very pleased. I felt like it was our best overall game since probably game four or game five,” Deshler coach Brian Pounders said.
“ … I felt like we defended really well. Our halfcourt defense was really good. Our press was pretty good. But our halfcourt defense, especially in the first half, was the best it’s been all year.”
Brandon Green led Deshler with 19 points. Sawyer Wright, a 6-7 post, had 11 points and played strong defense against Haleyville post Jon Tyler Gilbert.
“He has been rebounding his tail off the last three games,” Pounders said. “I know he had 10 apiece the last two games and I would guess he probably had 10 to 12 tonight. He’s done an outstanding job on the glass and defended their big guy really well, too.”
Braxton Tollison and Gavin West each scored 13 points for Haleyville. Clay Blanton scored 11 and Brantson Lambert nine.
