FLORENCE — John Torisky got the type of performance he wanted from his Red Bay boys basketball team Tuesday night, but it arrived a little later than he expected.
The Tigers lost an overtime game to county rival Belgreen less than two weeks ago, and their matchup in the first round of the TimesDaily Classic served as a shot at quick redemption.
“I felt like ‘These guys will be ready to go from the tip,’ to kind of get that one back, and when they came out, they just looked real sloppy,” Torisky said of his players.
Red Bay trailed 18-3 late in the first quarter, but the Tigers found their offense in the second quarter and their defense in the third to earn a 50-42 win over Belgreen.
The Tigers (7-2) advanced to meet Lauderdale County in the TimesDaily quarterfinals at 6 p.m. tonight in the Florence Middle School gym.
Dawson Wright’s 3 late in the first quarter and Clay Allison’s 3 early in the second gave Red Bay a lift, and then the Tigers scored on consecutive baskets midway through the period by Jalen Vinson, Lane Shewbart, Allison and Hunter Burks.
Braden Ray made a nice pass to Allison in the left corner for 3 late in the period to tie the game at 26. Belgreen’s Scout Bragwell answered with a 3 just before the halftime buzzer, but Red Bay was back in it.
“We came out and weren’t really focused from the go. We like to get in here and get focused and that just didn’t happen today,” Allison said. “(Torisky) told us that we were a lot better than we were playing. He believes in us, and he knows that we’re better than the way that we played that first quarter.”
Within eight more minutes, Red Bay had taken over by holding Belgreen without a point in the entire third quarter.
Belgreen (11-3) climbed within five twice in the fourth quarter on foul shots, but the Bulldogs managed only one made field goal over the final four minutes.
“It is an intense rivalry,” Allison said. “It’s been that way since I moved to Red Bay three years ago (from Vina). … That’s my favorite game to play every year through the regular season, to play Belgreen.
“ … Those guys got us the other day, and it felt good to get ‘em back.”
The Tigers’ Allison led all scorers with 21 points. Belgreen’s Collin Bonner had 12 points and Will Bonner 11.
Red Bay meets a Lauderdale County team that has been to the Class 3A Northwest Regional the last two years.
“I’m excited. I don’t think I’ve ever played Lauderdale County,” Torisky said. “For me it’ll be good. I know they’re a strong team and they’ve got some really good players. We match up well with them. We’re pretty big for a 2A school. We’re really long and athletic, so I think it’ll be a good matchup if we’ll show up for four quarters.”
--
Sheffield 51, Brooks 47
The second game of the night at the Florence Middle School gym followed a similar pattern, as Sheffield fell into a double-digit hole immediately, rallied, eventually took the lead and held on for a dramatic win.
The Bulldogs knocked off Brooks, 51-47. Sheffield (10-3) advanced to play Russellville at 6 p.m. today in the Coffee gym.
“We kind of got out of character by not running our offense,” Sheffield coach Pervis Key said. “We started playing individual (basketball), but then I knew we were going to come back and play a team game.”
Brooks (8-2) led 10-0 and 17-2 before Sheffield got going. Down 20-5, the Bulldogs scored 13 straight points – nine of them by Rodney Goodman – and trailed by only four at halftime.
“The first quarter, he was one of those guys that was playing not his game. He tried to put it on the floor too much,” Key said. “But once he just settles down and takes the right shots, he’ll knock ‘em down all day.”
Sheffield took its first lead midway through the third quarter and went ahead for good early in the fourth.
Devin Doss asserted himself in the fourth, scoring inside for a 41-36 lead with less than six minutes left and then blocking a shot on the other end.
A minute later, he pinned a Brooks shot against the backboard, ran downcourt and nearly flushed a rebound home for what would have been a spectacular dunk.
With Brooks down 49-41 in the final minute, Kyler Murks and Connor Lewis each made a 3. Brooks then got a steal off Carson Daniel’s deflection of a long pass, but Brooks missed its next two jumpers and Smith made two foul shots.
Smith and Goodman each scored 10 points and Doss had eight for Sheffield. Brooks’ Kyler Murks led all scorers with 16 points, and Knute Wood and Carson Villalta each scored nine.
