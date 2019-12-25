Growing pains are a common factor for many student athletes in the early years of their career.
Florence’s Mary Claire Ridgeway was no exception to those pains. Not that long ago, Ridgeway, Florence’s top girls cross country athlete, was 5-foot-5. Now, the junior is 5-9, and she’s having to adjust to the growth spurt.
The combination of her extensive training and that growth spurt took a toll. Injuries cost her much of her sophomore season and also the first two meets this year.
“I struggled a lot with training and balancing training with growing at the same time,” Ridgeway said. “It was stress fractures and things like that over the last couple of years from overtraining and not knowing what to do and what not to do.”
Inspired to not let this season slip away due to injury was just enough fuel for Ridgeway to engineer a strong second-half comeback. Her late-season performances resulted in Ridgeway being named TimesDaily Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Ridgeway and other TimesDaily athletes of the year will be honored at a June banquet in which the overall male and female athletes of the year will be named, along with the top boys and girls athletic programs.
Ridgeway’s second half of the season was sensational. After missing a third meet due to a college visit, Ridgeway finished first at the James Clemens Last Chance Invitational with a time of 18:44. The next week she won the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 4 meet with a time of 19:41. Both performances helped the Falcons qualify for the state meet.
A special moment was waiting for her at the state meet. Ridgeway finished 15th individually with a time of 19:08.05. Top 15 finishes guarantee each runner a medal, and gave Ridgeway a remarkable memory to cap her season.
“It was a really big honor,” Ridgeway said. “I was really hoping to get one. People were saying throughout the race that I was this place and that place, so I was just trying to stay in the top 15 to get a medal. It was really nice.”
Ridgeway was proud of the way her teammates dealt with the adversity of overcoming injuries throughout the course of the season.
“It was awesome for us as a team,” she said of the state meet.
“We had a really good season this year,” she said. “We had a lot of girls out this season, so some of the younger girls stepped up at the end to help us qualify for state. So it was really fun for us to go and run together.”
Ridgeway said she couldn’t do it without “the tremendous support” she gets.
“I have a big support system that I’m extremely thankful for,” Ridgeway said. “I have the running group I run with outside of cross country that always came to the meets. All of my friends and family that came to all the meets. And we have four really good coaches that have helped through everything. From training with us and setting everything up so we could be ready and just go in and run.”
Ridgeway credited previous TimesDaily runners of the year with providing inspiration.
“I’m super excited about it,” she said. “The runners that got it in the past, I've looked up to them. It’s nice to be able to follow in their footsteps.”
