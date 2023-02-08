BEAR CREEK — The last time Vina won a boys area tournament basketball game was in 1987.
That 36-year victory drought ended Tuesday night when the fourth-seeded Red Devils upset top seed Phillips 71-67 in the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 14 tournament.
Vina (11-18) advances to play Hackleburg at 6 p.m. Friday for the championship at Phillips High School. The Red Devils also assured themselves of a first-ever subregional game.
Hunter Griffith keyed the upset with 28 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. His 28 points were a season high. Conner Davidson added 14 points and Nate Stidham 12.
Brayden Ricketts led Phillips (13-15) with 19 points. Christopher Saylor added 17.
• Shoals Christian 71, Cherokee 40: Clark Hughes dropped 25 points for the Flame (20-8) in the Class 1A, Area 16 semifinals. Isaiah Shaw and Sam Storie added 13 each. Mykel Goodloe scored 12 to lead the Indians (11-18). Shoals Christian reached 20 wins for the first time since 2008. The Flame and Covenant Christian play for the title Friday.
• Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 9: Junior Trace Walker scored a career-high 13 points for the Eagles (25-3). Trey Kellogg also had 13 points, while Jalen Chandler added 12. Jay Lambert scored five points for the Cougars (3-25).
• Mars Hill 67, Sheffield 40: Hugh Hargett scored 20 points and Mars Hill advanced to the Class 2A, Area 16 final. Cannon Pigg added 12 points for the Panthers (20-9), who play Hatton at 7 p.m. Thursday. Jatavian Carroll and Ian Schnurer each scored nine points for Sheffield (5-15). Mars Hill reached 20 wins for the first time in five years.
• Hatton 71, Lexington 58: Kahne Little’s 22 points led the Hornets (19-7). LaMarcus Almon added 16 and TaSean Love 12. Noah Lemay scored 23 points and Zach Turner had 10 for Lexington (14-13).
• Red Bay 82, Lamar County 52: Lawson Glover scored 14 points and Ethan McCoy added 10 as Red Bay (21-7) won in 2A, Area 10. Red Bay hosts Sulligent at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
• Haleyville 76, Curry 44: Drake James tossed in 27 points and Bryant James 23 for Haleyville in 4A, Area 12. The Lions (16-14) host Cordova at 6 p.m. Thursday in the championship game. Braden Davis and Jake Callaway each had 14 points for Curry (6-21).
• Cordova 68, Hamilton 53: The Blue Devils (20-8) eliminated the Aggies (10-20).
• Wayne County 84, Hampshire 27: Cooper Shamer’s 22 points led Wayne County (11-12). Caymen Camfield added 14 points, while Sayler Skelton and Justice Bell each scored 10. Dierks Brown had 16 points for Hampshire. Wayne County closes the regular season at Collinwood on Thursday.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 75, Marshall County 64: Alex Bedford scored all 18 of his points in the first half for the Wildcats (22-5). T.J. Gobble added 17 and Blake Long 16. Lawrence County, which led 49-21 at halftime, clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in its upcoming district tournament. Jamahl Gentry had 16 points and Kintarius Morris 11 for the Tigers (14-12).
• Hackleburg 29, Belgreen 28: Jaquan Reeder had 15 points to lead the Panthers (10-11) in the 1A, Area 14 semifinals. Braycen Johnson scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-17).
• Loretto 72, Lewis County 37: The Mustangs (17-9) downed the Panthers (7-18).
• Phil Campbell 51, Danville 39: The Bobcats (18-10) beat the Hawks (11-18) in 3A, Area 15 and will face host Colbert County in Friday's finals.
• Colbert County 69, Colbert Heights 38: The Indians (12-11) beat the Wildcats (8-19).
--
Girls basketball
• Wayne County 75, Hampshire 27: Blair Baugus had 13 points and Lauren Bryant 10 for the Wildcats (27-0), who have outscored their last three opponents 222-59.
• Loretto 68, Lewis County 24: Ally Weathers' 19 points, Jenny Clifton's 12 and Laney Weathers' 11 led the Mustangs (17-7) past the Panthers (6-18) for their ninth straight win. Ally Weathers was 9-of-13 from the field.
• James Clemens 65, Florence 46: Kamora Simpson scored 12 points as Florence’s season came to a close in the Class 7A, Area 8 semifinals. The Falcons finished 12-15.
• West Point 61, Russellville 45: West Point outscored Russellville 39-22 in the second half to advance to the Class 5A, Area 15 championship game. The Golden Tigers (11-16) led by one at halftime before the Warriors went on a 21-5 run in the third quarter. Jacey Moore led Russellville with 13 points and Ella Copeland added 11. Lakin Shadix scored 18 points and Liberty Shadix had 15 for West Point (17-11).
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 46, Marshall County 25: The Wildcats (19-6) gave up just 25 points for the third time this season vs. the Tigers (12-11).
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Lauderdale County 0: Kennley Kirk won at No. 1 singles to lead Muscle Shoals. Other singles winners for the Trojans were Annabelle Ford, Madelyn Bendall, Cayla Smith, Delaney Arnold and Carmen Williams.
• Brooks 5, Florence 4: Brooks won the top four singles matches. Maggie Junkin (8-1), Darby Clark (8-5), Anna Lee Hall (8-2) and Audrey Dunagan (8-5) were Brooks’ singles winners at Nos. 1-4. Junkin and Clark teamed to win a doubles point for the Lions.
--
Boys tennis
• Florence 9, Brooks 0: Florence (1-0) dropped only three singles games and four doubles games. Tai Do, Jack White and Jake Champion each won 8-1 at Nos. 1-3. Cohen Joiner, Cade Black and Slade Campbell each won 8-0.
