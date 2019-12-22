Twenty-eight high school football players in the TimesDaily’s coverage area were named to the 2019 All-State football team by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Fourteen made the first team for their respective classification, and 14 others made the second team. Six other players earned honorable mention.
In Class 7A, Florence senior Dee Beckwith was named a first-team athlete. Beckwith played quarterback, running back and receiver at various times for Florence. He is considering Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee.
In Class 6A, Muscle Shoals had five all-state players. Senior linebacker Jackson Bratton and senior defensive back Javar Strong made the first team. Bratton signed with Alabama and Strong with Arkansas State. Quarterback Logan Smothers, wide receiver Ty Smith and linebacker Malik Smith made the second team. Smothers signed with Nebraska.
In Class 5A, Hamilton senior Christian Loving made the first team as a defensive lineman. Russellville had three all-state players as junior linebacker Brooks Scott, junior offensive lineman Edgar Amaya and junior defensive lineman Angel Moreno all made the second team.
In Class 4A, Brooks receiver Kobe Warden made the first team. Brooks defensive back Drake Patterson, Deshler linebacker Grant Wisdom and Central running back Dalton Hanback made the second team.
In Class 3A, Lauderdale County had three all-state players. Senior receiver Blade Wisdom and junior defensive lineman Will Adams made the first team, and senior quarterback/linebacker Slade Brown made the second team as an athlete.
In Class 2A, Sheffield receiver A.J. Cherry and Red Bay linebacker Cam McKinney made the first team. Hatton had two first-teamers in offensive lineman Gage Saint and defensive back Jaxson Mitchell.
Class 1A state runner-up Mars Hill had five all-state players. Peyton Higgins and Mack McCluskey made the first team as a running back and offensive lineman, respectively. Logan McInnish (offensive lineman), Jakobe Fields (defensive lineman) and Justus McDaniel (athlete) made the second team.
R.A. Hubbard’s Ca’ni McCoy made first team as a defensive lineman, and Waterloo’s Colton Vaden made the second team as a linebacker.
Players receiving honorable mention included Hamilton freshman punter Bryant Loving, Brooks quarterback Carson Daniel, Deshler defensive lineman TeOndre Goodloe, Deshler defensive back Marq Malone, Sheffield quarterback Khori Bowling and Waterloo running back Junior Summerhill.
