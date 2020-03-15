Thirteen girls and seven boys from schools in the TimesDaily's coverage area were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams released Friday and Saturday night.
Each classification gets five first-team, second-team and third-team all-state players, and up to four additional players per class can earn honorable mention.
Additionally, Florence's Will Copeland was named girls basketball coach of the year in Class 7A, and Deshler's Jana Killen was named girls basketball coach of the year in Class 4A.
Girls
The five local girls on the first team are Muscle Shoals' Sara Puckett (6A), Rogers' Madie Krieger (4A), Deshler's Shamari Thirlkill (4A), Lauderdale County's Ruthie Smith (3A) and Phillips' Ally McCollum (1A).
The junior Puckett averaged 20.3 points and 11.4 rebounds, leading the Trojans to the regional. The sophomore Krieger averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for a Rogers team that went 26-5. Thirlkill averaged 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and shined brightest in her final postseason.
Smith took another step forward as a freshman, scoring 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds. McCollum averaged 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and over five blocks per game to close her prep career.
Three local girls earned second-team selections. They are Florence's Kennedi Hawkins (7A), Mars Hill's Neely Johns (1A) and R.A. Hubbard's Alexandria Orr (1A).
Third-teamers included Hamilton's Mia Hollingsworth (5A), Deshler's Chloe Siegel (4A), Central's Laura Lee Keener (4A), Phil Campbell's Kallie Allen (3A) and Belgreen's Ansley Tate (1A).
Copeland took over a struggling Florence program and guided the Falcons to the Class 7A Northwest Regional, where they lost to eventual state champ Spain Park.
Killen's Deshler team beat highly-ranked Priceville in the region semifinals, upset defending champ Rogers in the region final and beat Sumter Central in the state semifinals before falling to Anniston in the state title game.
Boys
Muscle Shoals' Mikey McIntosh (6A) and Lauderdale County's Conner Smith (3A) were named first-team all-state.
McIntosh became the Trojans' go-to player following the offseason transfer of guard Mark Sears, averaging 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to lift the Trojans to the Northwest Regional.
Smith averaged 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for LCHS, and his excellent play in the Northwest Regional highlighted the team's first run to the state final in 13 years.
Florence's Dee Beckwith (7A) and Lexington's Kane West (3A) were named to the second team.
Brooks' Knute Wood (4A), Red Bay's Braden Ray (2A) and Covenant Christian's Titus Griffin (1A) were named to the third team.
Sheffield's Devin Doss (2A) and Belgreen's Will Bonner (1A) earned honorable mention.
