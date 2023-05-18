Colbert Heights football players won’t need much time to meet their new head coach.
Like no time at all.
Tyler Jeffreys, the team’s defensive coordinator last season, has been hired as the Wildcats’ head coach. The Colbert County school board approved his hiring Thursday.
“The kids have been asking what’s going to happen, and they should because they’ve been working extremely hard,” Jeffreys said. “I’m around them a lot, and we have a bunch of great kids who work hard and want to win.
“You can’t ask for any more.”
Jeffreys, 25, is a former star at Colbert County who played at North Alabama for two seasons.
He coached at Colbert County for four seasons — the first two as a volunteer — before going to Colbert Heights last year. His dad, Dale, was a head coach for 20 seasons, going 160-78 between Red Bay and Colbert County.
“Being a head coach is something I felt like I would do, especially since my dad was a coach for so long,” Jeffreys said. “This just seemed like the right time.
“Colbert Heights is a special place. Just being here a year, it’s been really good to me.”
At Colbert Heights, Jeffreys replaces Taylor Leathers, who was hired as an assistant superintendent last month. Leathers was 41-36, including 2-5 in the playoffs, in seven seasons.
“I’m really excited, and I know our kids,” Jeffreys said. “I know they’ve been working really hard. We’re going to try to build our program on that, just like coach Leathers did.
“Taylor took care of me and helped me a lot. He taught me a lot in my short time with him. He’s definitely a mentor.”
Jeffreys, who played quarterback and was a linebacker at Colbert County, led the Indians to the state semifinals as a senior in 2015 and was the TimesDaily’s small school player of the year.
He finished his career with school records in passing yards (6,489) and passing touchdowns (69). The previous highs were 2,300 yards and 30 TDs.
“I was never the most talented or strongest,” Jeffreys said. “Working hard, that’s gotten me where I am now. That’s the biggest thing I want our kids to understand.
“Nothing comes easy. You have to work hard for it.”
Jeffreys said his first task as a head coach would be speaking with the players. Open communication with them, he said, is an integral part of coaching.
“I know a lot of other stuff comes with the job, but that’s the most important part,” Jeffreys said. “We want to tell them our philosophy and culture. We have to tell them — then go to work.”
