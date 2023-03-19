Maybe some backyard 1-on-1 could decide it.
Deshler’s Chloe Siegel and Lauderdale County’s Ruthie Smith, yet again, can brag about their All-State status.
It’s been a nearly automatic March rite of passage the last four years with flowers blooming all around, NCAA upsets all abound and Siegel and Smith looking down at their names on the All-State list.
Smith and Siegel, for the fourth — and final — times in their high school careers are part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State basketball teams.
They are two of six players to become four-time All-State players this year.
Siegel is first-team Class 4A, while Smith is first-team Class 3A. Both are seniors who likely have opposing coaches volunteering to give them their diplomas.
Siegel, who broke the listed National Federation record for career 3-pointers, scored 2,830 career points to set a Deshler school record.
Smith finished with 2,493 career points.
Both were two-time first-team All-State players. Smith was also a two-time second-teamer, while Siegel was a second-team sophomore and third-team freshman.
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly in 7A, Jackson’s Naomi Jones in 4A, Spring Garden’s Ace Austin in 1A and Clarke Prep’s Grace Davis in the AISA also were All-State for a fourth time.
There have been 66 four-time All-State players in ASWA girls All-State history, including eight five-timers. ASWA girls All-State began in 1988.
Siegel and Smith are the second four-time All-State players in their school’s history, joining Karleigh Sledge and Allie Craig Cruce, respectively. Sledge and Cruce were both Class of 2018.
• Belle ringing: Mars Hill guard Belle Hill makes a little history with her Class 2A All-State status.
She’s the first seventh-grader to be first-team All-State.
Hill, who led the Panthers to a state championship, is just the fourth seventh-grader to be All-State.
Hackleburg’s Amber Deline was the first in 1994, followed by Hazlewood’s Amber Jones in 2004. Spring Garden’s Ace Austin did it in 2020.
But all three previous seventh-graders were second-teamers.
• More Tigers: Smith and Siegel weren’t the only players on their teams of Tigers to be named All-State.
Deshler junior Raegan Rickard and Lauderdale County sophomore Shila Marks were second-team 4A and 3A, respectively.
The schools rank 1-2 on the all-time ASWA All-State girls list with Lauderdale County at 46 and Deshler at 41. Spring Garden ranks third with 34.
Among boys, Lee-Huntsville has had the most All-State picks with 29 followed by Midfield’s 26 and Tuscaloosa Academy’s 25. Mars Hill leads the Shoals with 14.
• Glam Gann: Covenant Christian’s Ashlee Gann, after passing her older sister for No. 2 on the school’s career scoring list, has passed her in All-State, too.
Gann, a first-team 1A All-Stater, is a two-time choice. Lexie made it just once.
Anna Claire Noblit (Class of 2014) remains above both.
Ashlee scored 2,059 points and Lexie had 2,043. Noblit totaled a mere 3,293 and was a four-time All-Stater.
• Flame’s first time: Sophomore Sarah Davis marked the first time Shoals Christian had an All-State player. She was a second-team 1A pick.
Jasper recorded its first boys and first girls All-State players since changing its name from Walker.
Bibb County, Holtville, Hueytown, Mary Montgomery also had their first All-State girls players. Addison, Donoho, Oakwood Academy, Orange Beach, Snook and Whitesburg Christian had their first All-State boys.
• Mars attacks: Class 2A second-teamer Connor Pigg and third-teamer Hugh Hargett give Mars Hill its first two-player All-State boys class in 27 years.
Maybe the 1996 team could provide some exhibition competition to this year’s group that went 24-10 and reached the state semifinals.
Back then, Josh Mann was a 1A first-teamer and Josh Willingham was a second-teamer. Those Panthers finished 29-3 and were the state runners-up.
• Arc of the Covenant: The Covenant Christian boys, with a second straight 1A championship, again had two All-State players.
Junior Trey Kellogg was a first-team choice and sophomore Jalen Chandler a second-team pick.
The Eagles have had nine All-State boys players overall with seven in the last five years.
• Hello, Mr. Anderson: Deshler senior KJ Anderson, a 4A first-teamer, is the 10th all-time Deshler boys All-State player. The last was JP Robinson in 2019.
• James Gang: Haleyville senior Drake James was a Class 4A first-teamer and is a two-time All-State player.
James was a second-team choice as a junior.
He’s just the third two-timer in Haleyville history, joining Kiah Brown (2003-04) and Logan Dye (2016 and 2018). The Lions have had just two other All-State boys players overall: Brian Gunnels in 1990 and Vess Hollingsworth in 1991.
• Hamilton streak: Junior Aubrey Sorrells, a 4A third-team choice, continues Hamilton’s All-State girls streak. The Aggies have had an All-State player each of the last four years.
• Fuss over Stults: Class 2A second-teamer Audrey Stults is the fourth two-time All-State player in Lexington history. The others: Tammy Thompson (1992-93), Andrea Rickard (1994-95) and Loren Olive (2007-08).
• Quails call: Hatton senior Kailyn Quails, already a multi-sport star, is now a multi-sport ASWA All-Stater.
Quails, a first-team softball player last year, was a third-team Class 2A basketball player this season. (Quails is also a volleyball star, but the ASWA does not pick All-State volleyball.)
• Honorable mention: There were four Shoals players who were honorable mentions: Florence’s Jordyn Turner-Durley (7A), Lauderdale County’s Miles Edwards (3A), Mars Hill’s Emma Kate Wright (2A) and Hackleburg’s Jaquan Reeder (1A).
• Top coach: Mars Hill’s Flori Sweatt was the 2A coach of the year after herding the Panthers, with a seventh-grader as their top player, to a state title.
It’s the fourth time a Mars Hill hoops coach has been a coach of the year, joining Mike Mitchell (1989 and ’90) and Cindy Caudle (2005).
• Numbers game: There were 94 schools with an All-State boys player and 105 with All-State girls.
Class 4A girls champion Prattville Christian and 3A girls champion Trinity had the most with three All-State players each. Among boys, there were 23 teams with two picks.
• Calendar: The finalists for each classification’s players of the year are scheduled to be announced Wednesday. The winners, Super All-State choices and Mr. and Miss Basketball will be named at a luncheon banquet April 6 in Montgomery.
