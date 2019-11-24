Saturday’s varsity girls boxes

Madison Academy 76, Muscle Shoals 58

MADISON ACADEMY (76)

Adams 9, Langford 15, Clark 4, McGhee 22, Morris 18, Privett 6, Pulliam 2

MUSCLE SHOALS (58

Muscle Shoals: Harrison 4, Haley 6, Harvey 10, Pruitt 13, Puckett 21, Murray 3

Halftime: Madison Academy 44, Muscle Shoals 32

--

Central-Tuscaloosa 65, Phillips 55

CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA (650

Gunter 4, Kihman 6, White 20, Davis 12, Mahone 10, Leatherwood 13

PHILLIPS (55)

Hallman 10, McCollum 20, Hyde 4, Temple 20

Halftime: Central-Tuscaloosa 38, Phillips 33

--

Wilson Junior High tournament

8th grade boys:

Mars Hill 30, Sheffield 27

Leading scorers: M – Thrasher 13; S – Madden 12

--

Madison Academy 43, Rogers 23

Leading scorers: MA – Reece 13; R – n/a

--

Wilson 42, Colbert Heights 19

Leading scorers: W - Nester 10; CH – Vaughn 5

--

Lauderdale County 50, Mars Hill 33

Leading scorers: LC – Edwards 16; MH – Thrasher 11

--

Madison Academy 35, Wilson 21

Leading scorers: MA –Robinson 11; W – Ramos 8

--

Championship

Lauderdale County 51, Madison Academy 31

Leading scorers: LC – Edwards 22; MA – Blackwell 9

--

7th-8th grade girls

Lauderdale County 41, Rogers 30

Leading scorers: LC – Marks 14; R – Garner 16

--

Colbert Heights 22, Wilson 7

Leading scorers: W – Hill 3; CH – 5 players with 4 points

--

Championship

Lauderdale County 46, Colbert Heights 6

Leading scorers: LC – Marks 13; CH – Vinson 4

--

7th grade boys

Wilson 30, Colbert Heights 18

Leading scorers: W – Pinegar 8; CH – Fuller 7

--

Rogers 43, Lauderdale County 35

Leading scorers: R – Caperton 15; LC – Smith 17

--

Mars Hill 43, Wilson 18

Leading scorers: MH – Mitchell 14; W – Pinegar 9

--

Madison Academy 48, Rogers 28

Leading scorers: MA – Curtis 23; R – McMurtrey 8

--

Championship game

Mars Hill 50, Madison Academy 21

Leading scorers: MA – Blackwell 9; MH – James 19

gregg.dewalt@TimesDaily.com

or 256-740-5748. Twitter 

@greggdewalt.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.