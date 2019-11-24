Saturday’s varsity girls boxes
Madison Academy 76, Muscle Shoals 58
MADISON ACADEMY (76)
Adams 9, Langford 15, Clark 4, McGhee 22, Morris 18, Privett 6, Pulliam 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (58
Muscle Shoals: Harrison 4, Haley 6, Harvey 10, Pruitt 13, Puckett 21, Murray 3
Halftime: Madison Academy 44, Muscle Shoals 32
--
Central-Tuscaloosa 65, Phillips 55
CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA (650
Gunter 4, Kihman 6, White 20, Davis 12, Mahone 10, Leatherwood 13
PHILLIPS (55)
Hallman 10, McCollum 20, Hyde 4, Temple 20
Halftime: Central-Tuscaloosa 38, Phillips 33
--
Wilson Junior High tournament
8th grade boys:
Mars Hill 30, Sheffield 27
Leading scorers: M – Thrasher 13; S – Madden 12
--
Madison Academy 43, Rogers 23
Leading scorers: MA – Reece 13; R – n/a
--
Wilson 42, Colbert Heights 19
Leading scorers: W - Nester 10; CH – Vaughn 5
--
Lauderdale County 50, Mars Hill 33
Leading scorers: LC – Edwards 16; MH – Thrasher 11
--
Madison Academy 35, Wilson 21
Leading scorers: MA –Robinson 11; W – Ramos 8
--
Championship
Lauderdale County 51, Madison Academy 31
Leading scorers: LC – Edwards 22; MA – Blackwell 9
--
7th-8th grade girls
Lauderdale County 41, Rogers 30
Leading scorers: LC – Marks 14; R – Garner 16
--
Colbert Heights 22, Wilson 7
Leading scorers: W – Hill 3; CH – 5 players with 4 points
--
Championship
Lauderdale County 46, Colbert Heights 6
Leading scorers: LC – Marks 13; CH – Vinson 4
--
7th grade boys
Wilson 30, Colbert Heights 18
Leading scorers: W – Pinegar 8; CH – Fuller 7
--
Rogers 43, Lauderdale County 35
Leading scorers: R – Caperton 15; LC – Smith 17
--
Mars Hill 43, Wilson 18
Leading scorers: MH – Mitchell 14; W – Pinegar 9
--
Madison Academy 48, Rogers 28
Leading scorers: MA – Curtis 23; R – McMurtrey 8
--
Championship game
Mars Hill 50, Madison Academy 21
Leading scorers: MA – Blackwell 9; MH – James 19
