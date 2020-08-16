Three teammates point in junior lineman Cayden Lawler’s direction when asked who the best hunter on the Vina football team is.
Lawler’s favorite thing to hunt is turkey.
“There’s nothing like hearing the first gobble of the morning,” he said. “Just gets your blood pumping.”
Junior running back Malachi Fletcher, sophomore quarterback Conner Davidson and sophomore receiver Wyatt Kennedy all enjoy hunting a variety of game, including deer, turkey and squirrel. But none argues that he can top Lawler.
It is suggested some of Davidson’s time in the woods isn’t particularly successful.
“He’s probably the worst shot out of all of us,” Kennedy said of Davidson.
“Give me a shotgun, I ain’t missing,” Davidson said. “Something without a scope, besides a .22, I’m missing.”
It’s worth noting Davidson is a likely choice for Vina’s quarterback this season. But it seems his accuracy on a football field is ahead of his accuracy elsewhere.
Davidson has built arm strength during frequent football and baseball workouts with Fletcher. Davidson was Vina’s junior varsity quarterback last year, and it was his first year playing the position.
“Took me a minute to get used to snaps and everything. I jammed my fingers,” he said.
In football as in hunting, it turns out, Davidson prefers the shotgun.
“I like shotgun better, too, because I can see everything that’s in front of me,” he said.
What’s in front of Vina now is a chance to improve upon the progress the Red Devils showed in 2019. Vina beat Phillips, Cherokee and Shoals Christian.
Vina earned the fourth seed from Class 1A, Region 8 and lost at Decatur Heritage in the first round of the playoffs.
Vina’s last .500 regular season was 2015. That was the second of three years under coach Luke Childers, who is back in charge after taking over for Ben Guin this summer.
“I think winning’s contagious,” Childers said. “Hopefully from last year they can build on that. I’m hoping for the same success as last year.”
Offense
Just as there was a consensus on Lawler’s aim, there was a consensus among the same foursome that the running back Fletcher has the best speed on the team.
“He’s one of the best we’ve got,” Kennedy said. “He doesn’t stop.”
Said Lawler: “He’s just quick. Knows the game.”
Andrew Harrison will be a fullback.
Lawler and Tristen Martello will help anchor the offensive line, but some younger players might have to contribute and it will help if a few more players come out for football when school starts.
Like a lot of teams at small schools, one of Vina’s biggest issues is a lack of participants.
“It’s tough with the roster we’ve got right now,” Childers said.
Davidson and some of his teammates expressed confidence they can convince a few more kids at school to play.
Vina’s offense was practically non-existent in 2018, scoring 37 points all year. The Red Devils totaled 138 points last year but were still shut out five times.
Defense
Childers said he believes Fletcher, who returns as a defensive back, had six or seven interceptions last year.
Kennedy and Lawler, among others, will also be asked to be defensive leaders.
Vina’s defense shined in its three wins — holding each opponent to 18 points or fewer — and a loss to Tharptown was 13-0. But Vina allowed at least 40 points in its other seven games.
The rest
• Vina seeks a second consecutive playoff berth. The last time Vina made consecutive playoff appearances was a three-year streak from 1989-91.
• Vina and Phillips play each other annually, and last year was the first time Vina beat Phillips since 2005. Vina now hopes to end a streak of 18 straight losses to Hackleburg.
• R.A. Hubbard and Decatur Heritage are new to Class 1A, Region 8 this year. Vina just saw Decatur Heritage in last year’s first round of the playoffs. The Red Devils last played R.A. Hubbard in 2015, their only win over the Chiefs after 15 losses.
• Players felt the difference in Vina’s three wins last year was belief that they could win. Lawler gave the 58-18 win over Cherokee as an example.
“Everybody went out there knowing we could win if we put our minds to it,” Lawler said.
• Childers said the Red Devils are great about staying positive.
“We don’t have anybody that’s going to cause any problems. They’ll be great teammates,” he said. “That’s probably our biggest accomplishment right there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.