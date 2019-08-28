Rogers opened its season by sweeping Sheffield and Alcorn Central (Miss.) on Tuesday in volleyball.
The Pirates downed Sheffield 25-4, 25-11 and Alcorn Central 25-23, 25-14.
Gabby Davis had 12 kills for the Pirates in the opener. Gloria Pounders added 6 kills and Erin Brown had 15 assists and 3 aces.
Alice Sossa had 8 kills and 5 blocks against Alcorn Central. Callie Danley added 5 kills and 3 blocks.
• Covenent Christian 3, Shoals Christian 0: Ashlee Gann led the Eagles to a 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 win with 7 kills and 3 aces.
Sarah James and Lillie Burns chipped in with 6 kills each, while Aubree Poad had 9 assists and Delaney Johnson had 5 digs.
Mackenzie Cole led Shoals Christian with 8 kills and 9 digs, while Gracie Owens had 21 assists.
• Lexington sweeps Brooks, Florence: Lexington moved two games above .500 Tuesday with sweeps of Brooks (25-4, 25-7) and Florence (25-11, 25-13).
Lila Beth Turner led Lexington (3-1) with 12 kills over the two matches, and Lily Hanback and AG White each had 10. Macy Hanback had 31 assists.
• Waterloo 3, Hardin County (Tenn.) 1: Kiara Summerhill had 14 kills and Mollie Wood had 10 kills and 3 aces as Waterloo beat northern neighbor Hardin County.
Jessi Godwin had 23 assists, Hope Crider 21 digs and Savana Caddell 15 digs and three aces for the Cougars (4-4).
• Mars Hill 3, Cherokee 2: Jadelyn Trice had 24 kills, 12 digs and a block for Cherokee, but Mars Hill rallied out of a 2-0 deficit to earn the win.
Kinsley Cole had eight kills and six blocks and Destiny Tompkins added 21 assists and five kills for Cherokee (1-5).
• Central finishes 1-2: The Wildcats played three 3-set matches, falling to West Point and West Morgan while beating Lindsay Lane.
West Point won the decisive third set 15-11 and West Morgan won 15-5 to clinch its match with Central. Against Lindsay Lane, Central (5-5) won the third set 17-15.
Bryndall Mitchell paced Central with 16 kills, 29 digs and 5 aces, while Laura Lee Keener had 30 digs and An Margaret Keener had 56 assists and 5 aces.
• Deshler sweeps Russellville, Phillips: The Tigers won a pair of 3-set matches to improve to 6-2 this season.
Deshler edged Russellville 15-13 in the deciding set, and then topped Phillips 15-7 to claim the match.
Kayley Donaldson finished with 21 assists, 5 kills and 5 digs in the wins. Chloe Siegel finished with 28 assists, while Callie Burden led all Tigers with 31 kills and 7 aces. Autumn Curry chipped in with 11 kills and 7 blocks, and Kesley Myrick had 10 digs.
• Lauderdale County splits: Lauderdale County edged Madison County 2-1 and dropped a 2-0 decision to Athens Bible to open its season.
Alex Ritter led the offense with 7 kills, while
Brilee Barksdale had 3 kills. Lilibeth Nabors added 2 kills. Charley McElyea led with 9 blocks. Rebekah Childress finished with 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.