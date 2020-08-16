Waterloo head coach Michael Williams was hired in late May. A few weeks later, he was working in person with his team for the first time.
The unusual set of circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and the timing of him joining the program were interesting, but Williams did his homework. He watched film of the Cougars from last year to get a sense of what he would be working with.
“Encouraged by the kids in the program,” Williams said. “It was very encouraging to me that we would have a large group of seniors there this year that had played last year.”
Williams is counting on experience up front on the offensive and defensive line to carry Waterloo in his first year when the Cougars look to build on last year’s 8-3 season.
So far, however, Waterloo players seem to enjoy working with Williams and look forward to what's in store.
“I’m learning a lot from him already,” junior lineman Brayden Donkoh said. “Mentally, like, personal stuff, off-the-field stuff and football-wise, he’s teaching me a lot. He’s a real smart guy.”
Offense
The Cougars lost a big part of their offense from 2019 when running back Junior Summerhill graduated, but Williams said he is encouraged by what they’ll have up front.
It starts on the offensive line, where the Cougars have experience, including seniors Max Blasingame, Levi Allison and Hunter Taylor.
Donkoh, who transferred from Florence before the 2019 season and had to sit out games but still practiced, will play guard along with the defensive line.
“Really the heart and soul of any team is going to be the linemen,” Williams said. “We’ll be counting on (them) to lead.”
Campbell Parker returns for his senior season at quarterback and senior Gavin Scott will play tight end, along with middle linebacker.
Junior Tristan Harrison and senior Ryan McCain will play running back, while senior Garrett Carter and sophomores Gaige Daniel and Chris Godwin will look to contribute at receiver.
Although the line has the most experience, Williams is expecting Parker to lead under center.
“Continue to develop on reads and things so he can execute and be a good mental, psychological leader for the team,” Williams said.
Defense
Being a 1A school, Waterloo will have a lot of players going both ways, meaning the defensive line will feature a lot of the same experienced players who play on offense.
The Cougars are losing the leading tackler for last season, former linebacker Colton Vaden, but Williams is looking for production from Scott at linebacker.
Up front, Briar Austin is also back for his senior year at defensive end.
In the secondary, Carter, Daniel and Godwin will work in defending the passing game along with their duties as receivers.
Overall, the defense will feature a lot of the same players from the offensive side of the ball, but Williams hopes for the younger players stepping up to provide depth.
“Other guys stepping up and working in is going to be incumbent on guys like Brayden, and Gavin to get in there and be the ones leading on that,” Williams said.
The rest
• When he had to sit out last season, Donkoh got a sense of what Waterloo was all about.
After all, it was one of the Cougars’ better seasons in program history.
“Sitting out, I was watching all the plays and stuff and learning,” he said. “I realized that Waterloo is a really good team with a lot of potential, and we’ll only get better this year with Coach Williams.”
• Scott hopes to look back on this season and said he and his teammates along the line of scrimmage did their job.
“Dominated on the line, line of scrimmage, defensively and offensively the whole season,” Scott said of his goals.
• For Williams, goals aren’t necessarily quantified by wins and losses, but rather by his team understanding the bigger picture.
“I want them to enjoy playing, to show a passion and love for the game, and for each other,” Williams said. “Work hard. … Give maximum effort (and) when they walk off the field, regardless of the result, look back and understand (and) are able to look at themselves and say, 'I gave everything that I had.'”
