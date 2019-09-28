A two-point conversion in the fourth quarter and a last-minute interception were the difference between Waterloo and Lynn on Friday night, and the Cougars won their fourth game in a row.
Campbell Parker’s six-yard touchdown run with 7:34 left in the game and the ensuing two-point conversion put Waterloo up 30-28 with 7:34 left. Lynn scored on a 16-yard touchdown run with four minutes left, but the two-point try was no good.
Colton Vaden intercepted a Lynn pass with 40 seconds left, sealing a 30-28 win.
“Lynn is a good team, and we knew it was going to be this way before we started tonight,” Waterloo coach Brad Palmer said. “All four times we played them it’s been tight, and I guess we’re just a good matchup.”
Waterloo led 16-0 on a 41-yard touchdown run by Junior Summerhill and 19-yard pass from Campbell Parker to Hayden Hester. Lynn answered with a 76-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and it was 16-8 at halftime.
Waterloo went ahead 22-8 in the third quarter on a 28-yard touchdown by Richard Parrish, and the two-point try failed. Lynn ran the kickoff back 70 yards and it was 22-16.
Lynn tied the game with 2:28 left in the third on a 23-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was no good.
Summerhill rushed 16 times for 132 yards and Parker completed 7 of 14 passes for 129 yards. Hester caught five of those passes for 105 yards. Richard Parrish added 43 rushing yards on six carries.
Waterloo is 5-1 for the second year in a row.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we do have potential and you see it at times,” Palmer said. “This community supports us as well as anybody you can imagine. … They make it a really good atmosphere for these kids and they support them completely.”
