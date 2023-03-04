WAYNESBORO — A season filled with wins — and only wins — collected its biggest one Saturday.
Wayne County, a year after falling in the Class 1A championship game, is going back to the state tournament.
The Wildcats drubbed Perry County 61-37 on Saturday to clinch a berth in the state quarterfinals, which will be Wednesday in Murfreesboro.
Wayne County (34-0) will try to ease the memory of last year's championship loss to McKenzie.
"They're hungry. They've been hungry all year long," Wayne County coach Molly Ashley said Saturday night. "They've been wanting to get back to this moment, and they feel we didn't finish business.
"We have some unfinished business to take care of. That's how everybody feels."
Star sophomore Blair Baugus, a finalist for 1A player of the year who averaged 29 points in Wayne County's last three games, scored just 11 Saturday.
But the Wildcats again had someone else shine.
Kenzie Griggs had the go-ahead three-point play in Wednesday's 55-52 overtime region championship win over Huntland. On Saturday, Lauren Bryant led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Bryant has scored in double figures in eight straight games.
"We're just really blessed and have a great group of girls," Ashley said. "That's what makes our team difficult to scout because on any given night, anybody can step up. That's an advantage with these kids."
Kaylee Byrd had 14 points and Cianna Wilson 12 for Perry County (21-8).
The Wildcats will make the 22nd state tournament appearance in school history. They won championships in 2001 and 2011 with five runner-up finishes, including last year.
"We're really excited to be back in this moment," Ashley said. "The kids played really hard, and I'm really proud that we get to do this again."
Wayne County will go to the state tournament with an unblemished record for the second time. Ashley is familiar with the previous appearance.
In 1999, the unbeaten Wildcats lost 63-46 to Gleason in the first round. Ashley (nee York) led the Wildcats with 16 points.
"I don't really know if there's more pressure," Ashley said. "When you get to tournament time, your season starts over. Everybody has same goal and that's to win the gold ball."
This year's opponent and game time Wednesday are to be announced.
"It doesn't matter," Ashley said. "When you get to this point, everybody is good. You're just ready to get started."
• Gibson County 65, Loretto 60: Laney Weathers scored 21 points and Ally Weathers 20 for Loretto (22-9) in a Class 2A loss.
Madison Hart finished with 33 points to lead the Pioneers (27-7). Evyn Cantrell scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. Gibson County, which trailed 49-44 after three, advanced to a fifth straight state tournament.
