Wayne County falls in state title game
Staff reports
Mar 11, 2023

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Wayne County fell 71-54 to McKenzie's in Saturday's Class 1A championship game.

The Wildcats (36-1) lost for a second straight year to McKenzie.

Blair Baugus had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead Wayne County. Alexis Maghielse finished with 12 points and Jac Keaton 11.

The Wildcats shot just 40% while McKenzie shot 57%.

Savannah Davis dropped 29 points to lead the Rebels (26-7). Mikaela Reynolds had 18 points and Kylie Reynolds 13.

McKenzie beat Wayne County 46-42 last year.
