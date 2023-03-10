centerpiece Quick recap | Wayne County grabs spot in state finals Staff reports Mar 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Wayne County’s Lauren Bryant (24) pops over to shoot over Deshler’s Chloe Siegal (22) during the TimesDaily Classic in December at Flowers Hall. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Wayne County will get another chance at a state championship.The Wildcats smothered Hampton 61-39 on Friday in the Class 1A semifinals.Blair Baugus continued her torrid playoff play with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 11 rebounds, while Lauren Bryant added 14 points for Wayne County.The Wildcats (36-0) will face defending state champion McKenzie at 4 p.m. Saturday. McKenzie beat Wayne County in last year's finals.Macy Henry had 12 points and Taylor Berry 11 for Hampton (31-3), which shot 32%.Wayne County shot 51% and outrebounded the Bulldogs 33-16.Blair and Baugus led a third-quarter surge that gave the Wildcats a comfortable lead. An 10-0 run — with Blair and Baugus scoring five points each — turned a four-point lead into a 14-point advantage.Baugus is averaging 24.3 points in Wayne County's last six games.FULL STORY | 'An exciting day': Wayne County girls have waited for second chance at title 