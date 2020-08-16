There is a heavy retro feel to the Wayne County football team’s weightlifting sessions, at least in terms of background music.
“AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd …” senior Clay Baugus begins, listing some of the standards.
Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger, Aerosmith, R.E.M., the Eagles and Steve Miller Band are all mentioned, too. Those preferring a more recent soundtrack might be out of luck.
“Coach (Cary) Crews, he normally gets the aux so he plays all the good stuff,” senior Hunter Staggs said. “We don’t mind that.”
What they do mind at Wayne County is missing the playoffs, a rare pain the Wildcats experienced last year after an uncharacteristic 2-8 season. The Wildcats had made 16 straight playoff appearances and won a state championship in 2011.
The current Wildcats grew up around the program, and most of the team’s coaches played for Wayne County themselves.
“That was back when it was nothing but smash-mouth football, so they preach it, just to be physical,” Staggs said.
So there is a mutual understanding of the characteristics that have made the program successful, such as toughness, physical play at the line and strong fundamental skills.
“Overall we’ve got good energy,” coach Cary Crews said. “We’re practicing hard.”
Cade Crews, the coach’s son and the senior quarterback, is excited for all the fun offensive ideas the Wildcats can come up with as the season moves along.
But the Wildcats know the first part of the formula for success is dominating the line of scrimmage and breaking down opponents with modest but consistent gains.
“I just want to get back to that old-fashioned Wayne County football,” Baugus said.
Call it retro if you like.
“We want to play an old, hard style of football,” Cade Crews said. “The music kind of reflects that, I guess.”
Offense
Cade Crews returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. He has watched film from games last year and realized his understanding of the position has grown.
Examples include “looking at defensive backs’ feet, looking at how deep linebackers are, stuff like that that I would have never thought to look at last year,” he said.
“I am leaps and bounds ahead of where I was at this time last year. I think we all are.”
Staggs will be one of the running backs and Baugus will be counted on at receiver. Luke Sesler and Damian Dickey will be leaders on the offensive line.
Wayne County was held to single digits in four games and scored only 12 points two other times. The Wildcats scored more than 40 points apiece in blowouts of Middleton and Perry County but otherwise never surpassed 20 in a game.
Defense
Staggs, who also plays inside linebacker, and Baugus, who’s also a safety, sensed an important change in the team during losses to Decatur County Riverside and Mount Pleasant in the middle of last year.
“At the beginning of the season we lost a couple tough games, and then we actually looked like a football team there for a little bit,” Staggs said. “It was kind of like ‘Well, we can do that.’ Kind of gave us a little bit of confidence.”
Not all was fixed, but the defense showed intermittent progress in a 12-6 loss to Bruceton and a 44-8 win over Perry County.
Head coach Cary Crews said Staggs will be a leader on defense. The Wildcats also bring back linebackers Timmy Robbins and Brock Brown and Crews feels like they’ll help considerably. Brown missed all of last season and Robbins missed most of it.
The rest
• Wayne County hopes to avenge several narrow losses to teams the Wildcats are accustomed to beating. Their first chance comes in the season opener at home against Loretto, which knocked off the Wildcats 24-20 last year to break a four-game losing streak in the series.
A 12-6 loss to Bruceton last year ended up getting Bruceton into the playoffs and keeping Wayne County out, since Bruceton finished a game ahead in the Class 1A, Region 6 standings for the fourth-place spot. Wayne County had beaten Bruceton each of the previous four seasons.
Wayne County also lost last year’s season finale 26-20 to region rival Collinwood, which is 11 miles south. It was Collinwood’s first win in the series since 2013. Wayne County had won the five meetings in between by 34, 32, 37, 33 and 27 points.
• The Wildcats are eager to offer a better impression in 2020.
“I feel like Wayne County football definitely has some respect,” Cade Crews said. “But now the way we played last year — we lost some starters that played last year, too — I think we’re going to be overlooked. We’ll be overlooked by a lot of teams. I would say a bunch of teams are going to look over us.”
Said Baugus: “I think there are going to be teams that are overlooking us, and I think there are going to be teams that know Wayne County football isn’t what happened last year.”
