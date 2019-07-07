Blair Woods was a great high school player at Deshler and had a nice college career as well.
She never considered coaching as a career path, though, until Deshler girls coach Jana Killen gave her an opportunity to coach youngsters.
Now, the current Muscle Shoals High School girls coach says she can’t see herself not being a coach. This past season, Woods took the Trojans to the Northwest Regional tournament for the first time in 21 years.
“When I graduated Coach (Jana) Killen gave me an opportunity to coach,” Woods said. “I started in youth group and had so much fun. I started private lessons, and I started to develop a love for teaching the game.”
After Woods said she started to realize her calling, she said she realized how enjoyable coaching can be. Woods said coaching does not feel like work to her anymore and that to coach you have to have a deep passion for sports.
Woods said being able to watch a player grow is one of the best parts about coaching high school athletics.
“I love to see an athlete who may not be a great basketball player, but gets after it and see them become a great player through hard work,” Woods said. “I feel like it really is a ministry and a passion for me.”
