Brian Wright might be best known as the Brooks varsity boys basketball coach, but coaching his daughter’s 5- and 6-year old softball team has provided a different perspective.
Wright’s Lions basketball team has won county and area tournament championships, but he said coaching his daughter Kennedy has brought the teaching aspect of coaching back to its core.
“I wanted Kennedy and all the girls to have fun,” Wright said. “Five- and six-year olds have a hard time paying attention, so I wanted to teach her lessons to help her. I also wanted to have that time to spend with her outside of the house.”
Wright said being able to watch his daughter play has been a fun experience while also being able to show her how great sports can be.
Wright also said he is seeing a difference with his daughter as she has started to understand the feeling between winning and losing as well.
Wright said basketball has taught him life lessons that he will carry with him for the rest of his life. He’s now teaching his players the same lessons he learned through sports.
“I love the game and the lessons it has taught me,” Wright said. “Sports taught me to persevere and not give up in life. Being able to see a child realize to fight through adversity is a great feeling. You don’t learn these lessons on the couch or playing video games.”
