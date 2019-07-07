For Lexington track and field coach Cindy James, coaching is a passion.
James said being a coach doesn’t even feel like a job because of how enjoyable it is.
“Some people have jobs and it’s just a job, but to coach it has to be a passion,” James said. “It’s a privilege to coach and make a difference in people’s lives. I love being a coach.”
James, a Mars Hill graduate, transitioned into coaching right out of high school with the Panthers. Mike Mitchell, her high school coach, asked James to coach junior high basketball while she was in college. In 2004, she was hired as Mars Hill’s girls varsity basketball coach.
James said Mitchell’s influence has carried over into her philosophy.
“He did everything for kids and what was best for them,” James said. “He made me want to be a coach. He always said at the very least help one kid a year and reach out to them.”
Even after becoming a head coach, James continued to lean on Mitchell for advice.
James said one of the best parts of being a coach is watching kids support and love each other as the team turns into a family.
“Coaching them and helping them become successful in other aspects of their life is something that I really enjoy,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I keep coaching.”
