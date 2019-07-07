Many coaches begin their careers dreaming of successful seasons.
In just her first season as a head coach, Haley Stutts had a dream season that elevated the bar for the future success of the Rogers softball team.
Stutts guided a Rogers team that finished last in the area in 2018 all the way to a first-ever Class 4A state game appearance in what was an historic season for the Pirates.
Stutts admitted she was somewhat shocked by the team’s success, adding that coaching in the state championship game was a moment she will never forget.
"That is the moment everyone dreams of having at least once in their career," Stutts said. "The fact that I got to experience that in my first year as head coach is unbelievable."
Even though this past season was Stutts' first as head coach, she worked as a volunteer coach at Roger's during the 2018 season while she finished her student teaching at the school.
"(Being head coach) has a lot more responsibility to it, but you also get to build those relationships with the girls which is something special you get to do," Stutts said.
Stutts is following in the path of her parents, both of whom are coaches. They also were the inspiration for her to follow in their footsteps.
"Still, to this day they try to give me pointers," Stutts said as she laughed about trying to learn in her first-year as head coach.
Stutts said coaching is a rollercoaster full of many highs and lows, but the relationships built as a coach make it all worthwhile.
"My success is my kids’ success," Stutts said.
