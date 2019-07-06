Great players usually have a hard-working coach on the sidelines, but not every high school coach is the traditional teacher bound to one school.
Jason Arnold is entering his senior year as a Sports Management major at the University of North Alabama while working as a volleyball coach for Club 323 and has coached several of the area's top players through club practices or team camps.
Arnold has worked for three different club volleyball programs, including Southwest Sunset Club in Florida and Level Elite Volleyball, and currently volunteers as an assistant with UNA volleyball.
Arnold said as a coach's son, he learned to become a student of the sport and started working as an assistant coach at Labelle High School in Florida as soon as he graduated high school.
"As a coach, you're a teacher before you're a coach, so it's all about teaching the kids and being passionate about them learning," Arnold said.
Arnold said one thing he always struggled with was learning how to earn the respect of players because of his age. He’s not much older than some of his players.
Arnold said he learned one of the biggest parts of being a successful coach is being open to learning new things and continually pushing himself to learn more.
"I can't ask them to grow as a player if I'm not pushing myself to grow as a coach," Arnold said.
Arnold said growing up in Indiana, he came from a volleyball background where he played high school and club volleyball, his dad played beach volleyball and his brother played collegiate volleyball as a setter for Ball State.
Arnold said he is always learning how to best coach his players after seeing the sport in a new light once he became a coach.
“My favorite moment is just seeing what I call that click for a player where they understand something or they break a bad habit,” Arnold said.
Arnold said when he graduates from UNA he wants to see what coaching opportunities come along, but his ultimate goal is to one day become an athletic director.
