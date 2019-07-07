When Matt Poarch graduated from Wilson High School in 1999 after playing on varsity for three years and being a part of the Warriors lone state semifinal appearance, he knew one day he wanted to return to the school in a different role.
This year, Poarch enters his second year as head football coach for the Warriors after serving as defensive coordinator for six years in what he said is a full-circle feeling.
Poarch considers himself to be a “player’s coach,” and make sure every player knows they are important.
He said his favorite part about coaching is watching kids accomplish something they did not think was possible through hard work and perseverance.
"I think sports these days you can teach so much about life,” Poarch said. "So many people these days get so much handed to them and in sports it doesn't work that way. You have to earn everything. It is just a character building block for people and allows you to be more successful in life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.