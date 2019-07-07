For many high school coaches, summer can be a time to relax away from the stress of the job.
That’s not the case for Whitney Owens. He chooses to spend his summer vacation coaching youth leaguers in Rogersville.
Owens said he can’t see himself anywhere else during the hot Alabama summers than at a ball field.
“I love working with the kids,” Owens said. “There’s nowhere I would rather be in the summer than the gym or a ball field.”
Owens is currently coaching a 10U all-star team out of Rogersville, During the regular season he coaches a 10U and 8U team.
Owens said getting them ready to contribute to a high school team is a goal, but the real reason for coaching is making sure the kids develop the things it takes to become a successful person.
“I don’t coach it much different (than a high school team),” Owens said. “I try to do the best I can to help them develop character and instill in the kids how to be a good teammate. At the end of the day it’s just a game. Everyone puts too much emphasis on wins and losses because once the game goes you can’t get it back.”
Owens said watching the players on his teams become friends and grow up together while also learning to play makes coaching enjoyable. He also appreciates the community support.
His 10U all-star team will compete in the state tournament in mid-July, and even though the summer is winding down and another school year is on the horizon, Owens said, “There’s nowhere I would rather be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.