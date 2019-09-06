FLORENCE — Wilson head coach Matt Poarch said he thinks it was one of the ugliest games he’s been a part of, but his team found a way to overcome it, defeating Rogers, 20-13.
While the Warriors (1-2, 1-0) were able to take early control of the game, fumbles on both sides kept it close. Rogers was able to cut it to just a touchdown deficit late in the fourth quarter but was unable to capitalize on its last drive.
Wilson struck first after Rogers (0-3, 0-1) turned the ball over on its first possession. Poarch’s team was able to gain some momentum that it rode into the second half. Wilson was led by quarterback Chris Silva, who went 3-for-5 through the air with 62 yards and a touchdown, 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The game featured a total of six fumbles lost, three for each team.
“At times, it felt like both teams were trying to lose the game, it really did,” Poarch said. “We were shooting ourselves in the foot. (But) a win is a win, and we’re sure proud to get it, 1-0 in the region and these guys are excited.”
The longest pass play came in the first quarter, as Silva found freshman wide receiver Hunter Freeman for a 54-yard touchdown.
Defensively, the Warriors were led by two defensive linemen, sophomore Jermiah Vega and Alexander Credille. Vega had three big tackles for loss to stall the Rogers offense, while Vega had two of his own.
Every other scoring drive came by way of methodical long running drives, capped off by touchdowns in the red zone. Wilson rushed 28 times for 154 yards and Rogers carried the ball 32 times for 185 yards.
Rogers found the end zone twice. Kody Buttrum scored from seven yards to tie the game in the first quarter. The Pirates’ Jake Wallace scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates offense showed it wanted to move the ball on the ground and control the clock. Head coach Jerry Fulks like how his team came back in the game, but said the fumbles were pretty hard to overcome.
“We learned how to fight a little bit, but we did it way too late in the ball game. You’ve got to play that way the entire game,” Fulks said.
Poarch said his team didn’t always execute the way it needed to. The Warriors had six penalties that cost them 30 yards in the game. But with the win being his team’s first, he’s optimistic about where it can go.
“The heart and effort has been there. When you’ve got that, the possibilities are endless for us,” Poarch said.
