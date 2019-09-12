Fans' Boys Player of the week: Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County — The senior, who is in his first year playing on the football team, had 106 yards receiving with a 41-yard touchdown and also rushed for a 40-yard score as Lauderdale County beat East Lawrence. "Obviously Blade's a playmaker running and catching," coach Jeffrey Mason said. "He's (also) making big blocks. He's becoming a more complete football player."
Fans' Girls Player of the week: Charley McElyea, Lauderdale County — The junior led the Tigers to an area win over Clements with 13 kills and four blocks. "Charley has played exceptionally well this season and is leading our team in blocks," coach Jessica Ritter said. "She gives all she has every game and plays with a lot of heart. That's what makes her a great asset to our team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Florence’s Trey Hurt, Deshler’s Colton Patton and Wilson’s Chris Silva. Girls: Wilson’s Freya Collier and Florence’s Mary Claire Ridgeway.
