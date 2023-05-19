Shoals Christian, after its best boys basketball season in 17 years, is changing coaches.
Skyler McFall is out, relieved of his duties Monday. The Flame is hiring Adam Comeens, a former assistant who has three children at the school.
“There is no way I could have quit on any of those kids. It’s not who I am and what I am about,” McFall said Friday. “Throughout this whole year, I was never told I was doing anything wrong.”
Shoals Christian went 22-10 this season and reached the Class 1A Northwest Regional championship game. It was the school’s best season since a 24-7, regional-final finish in 2006.
“We just decided we’re going to go in a different direction,” Shoals Christian headmaster Chuck Owens said Friday. “(McFall) is a good, young coach and is going to be successful, but we’re going to transition and go in a different direction.”
Comeens will be a first-time varsity head coach. The 43-year-old was a Shoals Christian assistant for four years around when the school joined the AHSAA in 2002.
He said he has met with the returning players — the Flame had no seniors this year — and understands they’re emotional about the change.
“They really like Skyler, and he was extremely successful there, especially last year,” Comeens said. “It caught them by surprise, and they were broken-hearted. … They’re still hurting, but they’re willing to move forward.
“That’s all I can ask. I’ve done nothing to prove myself yet.”
McFall was Shoals Christian’s coach the last four seasons and compiled a 42-60 record. In the five years before McFall, the Flame went 18-106.
“I know the kids are going to be great next year,” McFall said. “They play hard and are the most-coachable kids on earth.
“I feel like we created a lot of lifelong memories that we will carry forever.”
An example, McFall said, was Shoals Christian’s dramatic win in this year’s regional semifinals.
Clark Hughes hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining, lifting the Flame past Marion County 43-41.
“Obviously, beating Marion County was really fun, and I’ve probably watched it 150 times,” McFall said. “The thing is watching the kids celebrate. It’s the reactions from the kids that you remember most.”
Comeens was at many of Shoals Christian’s games. His daughter, Annabelle, was a freshman last year on the varsity girls team that also made the Northwest Regional.
Shoals Christian will hire him as a full-time staff member, Owens said.
“I had the opportunity to sit with him at a number of games,” Owens said. “He knows the X’s and O’s, and you pick up on that almost immediately. There are things that, as a fan, you don’t see, but someone like him notices.
“We’re excited about having him.”
Again, the boys team had no seniors on its roster. (Neither did the girls.)
“They have expectations for us to be the best basketball team we can be, whoever the coach is,” Comeens said. “I appreciate that because I know they’re hurting.
“I think the pieces are there to be successful.”
