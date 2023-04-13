Hatton softball received a promotion this week as far as its state rankings streak.
After Pisgah dropped out for the first time in a generation, the Hornets now have the second-longest active streak in the Alabama Sports Writers Association spring rankings.
The Eagles had been ranked in at least 132 consecutive polls since 2003. Records are complete from 2003 through today.
Glenwood softball takes over the top streak spot at 105 polls, while Hatton, which is currently second in 2A, is up to 97. G.W. Long has the longest baseball streak at 78.
HIGH SCHOOL STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings began with teams reporting their scores to their local writers, who nominate them for consideration:
SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (25-5-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (33-5-1)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (29-6)
4. Fairhope (26-4)
5. Thompson (24-7)
6. Spain Park (25-9)
7. Hoover (23-6-1)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (23-10-1)
9. Enterprise (21-8-1)
10. Auburn (21-6-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (17-11-1), Baker (16-14), Bob Jones (12-9), Daphne (26-7), Prattville (16-17).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (37-2)
2. Hartselle (25-9-1)
3. Athens (26-7)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-8-3)
5. Helena (17-9)
6. Oxford (15-6)
7. Buckhorn (26-9)
8. Pell City (16-10)
9. Saraland (25-8)
10. Hazel Green (19-15-1)
Others nominated: Brookwood (18-15), Gardendale (25-10-1), Mortimer Jordan (13-13-1), Muscle Shoals (14-6), Spanish Fort (12-10-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Brewbaker Tech (29-4)
2. Springville (24-5-1)
3. Moody (19-9)
4. Jasper (11-4-3)
5. Elmore Co. (24-12-2)
6. Scottsboro (18-7-1)
7. Rehobeth (21-10)
8. Tallassee (17-11)
9. Lawrence Co. (20-11)
10. Ardmore (20-10)
Others nominated: Alexandria (19-15), Boaz (24-4), Gulf Shores (13-11), Hayden (10-10), West Point (14-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (28-7)
2. Orange Beach (27-5-1)
3. Geneva (18-2)
4. Houston Aca. (29-5-1)
5. Madison Co. (24-5)
6. Brooks (20-9-1)
7. Northside (20-11-1)
8. Mobile Chr. (27-6)
9. Satsuma (29-9)
10. Corner (21-6)
Others nominated: American Chr. (21-4-1), Cherokee Co. (17-7), Etowah (17-13), Handley (17-12), North Jackson (11-10), Prattville Chr. (17-7), Priceville (26-5), Rogers (16-15), T.R. Miller (23-7), West Limestone (19-4-1), White Plains (17-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (25-0)
2. Beulah (17-5)
3. Opp (21-8)
4. Piedmont (23-8)
5. Winfield (19-7)
6. Madison Aca. (14-3)
7. Mars Hill Bible (11-6)
8. Carbon Hill (20-7)
9. Lauderdale Co. (16-9)
10. Elkmont (16-6)
Others nominated: Ashford (17-7), Glencoe (14-14), Randolph Co. (10-9).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (27-7)
2. Hatton (15-15)
3. Sand Rock (28-6)
4. West End-Walnut Grove (15-8)
5. Pleasant Valley (10-8)
6. Lamar Co. (20-10)
7. Sumiton Chr. (12-15)
8. North Sand Mountain (11-6-1)
9. Ider (17-11)
10. Locust Fork (14-7)
Others nominated: Horseshoe Bend (11-7), Pisgah (9-16), Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-5), Vincent (17-6), Woodland (13-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (16-4-1)
2. Leroy (23-11)
3. Brantley (16-7)
4. Cedar Bluff (11-14)
5. Millry (19-8)
6. Kinston (11-4)
7. Waterloo (13-6-1)
8. Maplesville (20-7-1)
9. Athens Bible (7-8)
10. Spring Garden (9-10)
Others nominated: Appalachian (8-9), Belgreen (20-8-1), Billingsley (7-7), Hackleburg (16-11), Ragland (11-9), Red Level (10-8), South Lamar (7-8).
AISA
1. Macon-East (39-11)
2. Abbeville Chr. (18-6)
3. Hooper (21-10)
4. Lee-Scott (11-13)
5. Glenwood (28-7)
6. Edgewood (22-13)
7. Lowndes Aca. (22-8)
8. Bessemer Aca. (25-13)
9. Patrician (23-5)
10. Crenshaw Chr. (20-11)
Others nominated: Southern Aca. (16-12).
BASEBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (27-5)
2. Tuscaloosa Co. (29-5)
3. Central-Phenix City (23-5)
4. Spain Park (24-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (23-6)
6. Bob Jones (27-9)
7. Fairhope (21-8)
8. James Clemens (24-7)
9. Hoover (20-13)
10. Hewitt-Trussville (19-9)
Others nominated: Auburn (16-11), Baker (18-11), Chelsea (15-16), Daphne (14-12), Enterprise (16-8), Grissom (16-11), Huntsville (18-5), Oak Mountain (13-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (26-6)
2. Hartselle (24-8)
3. Saraland (20-7)
4. Hueytown (23-8)
5. Pike Road (24-3)
6. Briarwood (17-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (19-5)
8. Northridge (20-7)
9. Mountain Brook (17-10)
10. Spanish Fort (16-13)
Others nominated: Athens (17-11), Baldwin Co. (20-10), Buckhorn (18-13), Cullman (14-16), Gardendale (17-10), Hazel Green (19-11), Helena (12-16), Homewood (16-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (19-5)
2. Alexandria (22-5)
3. Sardis (19-5)
4. Arab (26-6)
5. Russellville (17-11)
6. Gulf Shores (20-10)
7. Mobile Chr. (16-11)
8. St. Paul’s (18-7)
9. Holtville (16-9)
10. Shelby Co. (13-11)
Others nominated: Elmore Co. (15-6), Demopolis (11-9), Jasper (13-14), John Carroll (14-10), Leeds (17-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Priceville (22-4)
2. Bayside Aca. (18-8)
3. Bibb Co. (20-7)
4. Geneva (16-3)
5. Cleburne Co. (18-3)
6. UMS-Wright (18-9)
7. Deshler (20-9)
8. Andalusia (15-8)
9. Munford (18-4)
10. T.R. Miller (17-7)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (17-8), Central-Florence (16-10), Corner (16-15), Dora (16-9), Etowah (15-10), New Hope (17-9), North Jackson (19-9), Satsuma (17-6), Slocomb (16-8), St. John Paul II (17-8), West Limestone (19-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (19-4)
2. Phil Campbell (19-6)
3. Piedmont (16-5)
4. Westbrook Chr. (16-5)
5. Thomasville (19-5)
6. Fayette Co. (20-9)
7. Providence Chr. (15-8)
8. Houston Aca. (16-6)
9. Prattville Chr. (18-4)
10. Excel (12-3)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (11-12), Elkmont (15-5), Plainview (14-8), Opp (12-9), St. James (13-9), Straughn (10-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Bayshore Chr. (18-4)
2. G.W. Long (20-7)
3. Donoho (17-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Aca. (20-4-1)
5. Lexington (18-2)
6. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)
7. Lindsay Lane (19-8)
8. Ariton (20-7-1)
9. Vincent (19-3)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (16-9)
Others nominated: Clarke Co. (12-5), Collinsville (18-7), Cottonwood (12-9), North Sand Mountain (17-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (17-3)
2. Billingsley (12-2)
3. Lynn (17-4)
4. Sumiton Chr. (14-5)
5. Florala (11-1)
6. Leroy (14-14)
7. Millry (17-7)
8. Coosa Chr. (19-10)
9. Hackleburg (16-8)
10. Sweet Water (12-11)
Others nominated: Belgreen (10-7), Covenant Chr. (11-5), Gaylesville (13-9), Ragland (11-6), Spring Garden (9-7), South Lamar (10-8).
AISA
1. Glenwood (34-4)
2. Autauga Aca. (21-6)
3. Patrician (21-6)
4. Macon-East (26-7)
5. Lee-Scott (20-8)
6. Bessemer Aca. (26-14-1)
7. Coosa Valley (16-5)
8. Chambers Aca. (17-9)
9. Monroe Aca. (16-9)
10. Jackson Aca. (12-7)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (15-13), Clarke Prep (13-13), Fort Dale Aca. (12-13), Hooper (9-16), Pickens Aca. (12-6).
