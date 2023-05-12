FLORENCE — J’Marick Woods has the equipment ready to go and the volunteers. He’s got a venue picked out and set.
The former Florence standout, however, has his fingers crossed. He’s hoping Saturday brings some nice and sunny weather.
“I have a different plan in case it rains and storms,” Woods said. “Right now, we’re planning on being on the turf field at Florence, but if it rains hard we’ll go to the auxiliary gym and the Dome.”
After all, those in attendance — third- through eighth-graders — will probably enjoy some football activities outside as opposed to indoors.
Fingers crossed, then.
Woods, who played defensive back at Michigan and Duke, is hosting his sixth annual Q6IX football camp Saturday morning at Florence High. The free camp will run from 9-11 a.m. in partnership with Christ Chapel and Geronimo Gymnastics and is set to feature different drills and skill training, competitions and character development.
“One of the biggest things is just the life lessons they can learn from football, from sports and from us,” Woods said. “Just hearing the things that motivated us and helped us get to where we are, the things we struggled with that may happen along the way. It’s a whole bunch of different scenarios to help them along their journeys because kids have to grow up faster than we had to with social media now. They’re exposed to a lot more.
“We’re trying to help them stay on the right track and path to help them achieve their goals.”
Call it Woods’ way of giving back.
The idea formed during his early years at Michigan after volunteering at a youth camp associated with the football team.
“It was a mentor camp for underprivileged youth in Detroit and I was like, ‘I want to do that for my city and inspire others,’” Woods said. “So I thought about it and decided to do a free camp and bring in college athletes to show there is a way to make it to different places outside Florence. It might not be the same route for everybody, but there are a whole bunch of different routes.”
It led to a connection with Bobby Gurley at Christ Chapel, who helped organize the event, and in 2017 the camp officially began.
Woods joked he’s never sure who exactly has more fun at his youth camp, him or the kids. But it’ll kick off what’s set to be a busy summer for the former defensive back.
Woods will begin his first year operating Southeast Seven On — or SSO for short — a 7-on-7 organization.
Once again, an idea that came from his time at Michigan. One of his former teammates, Chris Evans, runs a 7-on-7 organization in Indiana and Woods, seeing the impact it’s had, saw an opportunity to create a bit more exposure for youth and high school players in northwest Alabama.
Play will begin in June with fourth- through eighth-graders on Monday and Tuesdays. Varsity competition, with the plan to travel to a number of tournaments both locally and nationally, is set to begin in the winter.
Mars Hill, Florence and Muscle Shoals at the different age groups currently have teams and Woods is looking to add a little more. Registration ends at the end of May. Woods will oversee SSO.
“It’s about helping kids develop into the players they need to be, whether that’s at receiver, quarterback, running back, DB, linebacker,” Woods said. “It’s so hard for kids nowadays (coming out of high school) trying to get scholarships offers with the transfer portal and NIL.
“You want to give them the best opportunity possible to succeed and coaches today need you to be ready when to step on campus.”
So, busy? Yes. But also pretty exciting for Woods.
“I wish I had something like this growing up,” Woods said. “I think it can help you take your game to a new level and grow and develop. I want every kid to have the opportunity to experience some of the things I did and more, whether that’s traveling to South Africa, Paris or Rome with the football team or playing on some of the biggest stages.
“Without football, that wouldn’t be possible and I’m just trying to give back to others.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.